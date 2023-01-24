Dominant stretches in both games helped Lincoln North Star defeat Norfolk High School in a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference basketball games Tuesday night in Norfolk.
A dominating first quarter that saw North Star's boys score 28 points helped the visiting Gators grab an 84-52 victory over the host Panthers. Earlier, North Star's girls limited Norfolk to 11 points over the final three quarters combined to defeat the Panthers 58-19.
"I think they're going to be a team that's going to compete in the state tournament," Norfolk boys coach Ben Bohn said. "It's nice to come out and compete with the best. I thought, in spurts, we hung right with them. We did good things at times."
From the opening possession, North Star's boys took control on its way to its 10th win of the season. It started the game with a layup just 20 seconds into the game, scored eight points in 55 seconds, and forced Norfolk coach Ben Bohn to burn two timeouts less than midway through the first quarter.
Brennon Clemmons, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored on back-to-back possessions around an Easton Sullivan 3-pointer for Norfolk, and then Kuet Gatwech's steal and dunk, followed by a Lazerek Houston steal and layup and another Gatwech layup put the Gators up 14-3 with 4:40 to go in the first quarter.
"They executed pretty well," Bohn said. "They've gotten a lot better since the first time we played them, finding good shots and executing what they do schematically. When you add that with their size and athleticism, we were in a world of hurt."
Tanner Eisenhauer scored for the Panthers coming out of a timeout, but Antallah Sandlin'el, who had 10 of his team-best 19 points in the first quarter alone, scored eight points in a minute to put the Gators ahead 22-8. Houston closed out the quarter with two free throws with 1.3 seconds left for a 28-10 lead.
But Norfolk kept battling with second-quarter 3-pointers from Coleson Barritt and Sullivan to pull within 36-22 with 3:45 left in the first half.
"Defensively, we shrunk the floor on them, made them work hard to catch it in the post, and when they caught it, those guys weren't in the lane, so those guys had to shoot some fadeaways or we trapped from the back side," Bohn said. "Defensively, when we do that, we're a good basketball team against anybody we play. Offensively, we attacked the rim and spaced the floor a little better. Once we got into the lane, we did a better job of cutting at times during possessions, which opens up some stuff for us."
The Panthers would trail 42-24 at halftime before the Gators scored a 12-4 run for a 64-35 lead with a minute left in the third quarter.
Sullivan had a team-high 19 points for the Panthers, which finished 41.6% (20 of 48) shooting as a team.
Sandlin'el was one of four Gators in double figures. Gatwech had 16 points, while Clemmons posted 15 and JaVarius Welch had 11, all in the fourth quarter. The Gators were 57% (32 of 56) from the field.
NORFOLK'S GIRLS hung right with Lincoln North Star for the first quarter after a pair of baskets in the final two minutes.
Down 12-4 after a Kendall Anderson 3-pointer, Norfolk got a bucket from Tasha Eisenhauer with 1:56 left in the quarter, and then Eisenhauer found Cameryn Skiff with 54 seconds left on a backdoor pass to put the Panthers within 12-8.
"I felt, in the first quarter, when we were able to move the ball and got the ball in the center of the defense and attacked the middle of the paint, we got ourselves in decent positions to make plays, and we made a few of them," Norfolk girls coach Ben Ries said.
From there, the North Star defense tightened up, and the visiting Gators got their own offense rolling. North Star held Norfolk to 11 points the rest of the game, including a 20-0 scoring run between the second and third quarters.
"We could not get back in a rhythm," Ries said.
North Star, which has three freshmen and a sophomore in its starting lineup, was led by a pair of those underclassmen in freshmen Anderson (21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals) and Ani Leu (23 points). Skiff led Norfolk with eight points and seven rebounds.
Girls game
North Star 12 19 18 7 — 58
Norfolk 8 2 3 6 — 19
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (8-5): Saliesha Gray 0-3 0-0 0, Sarah Gatwech 2-7 0-0 5, Kendall Anderson 7-15 2-3 21, Ani Leu 9-14 0-0 23, MiKayla Ray 1-1 0-0 2, Aleziah Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Yesenia Puentes 0-1 0-0 0, Greta Zastrow 2-3 0-0 4, Joes Lado Andrea 1-1 0-0 2, Brooke Plahn 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 22-45 3-5 58.
NORFOLK (1-14): Emerson Waldow 0-4 0-0 0, Raina Andreasen 1-2 0-0 3, Abigail Ruda 0-0 0-0 0, Cameryn Skiff 4-8 0-1 8, Tasha Eisenhauer 2-9 1-2 5, Bo Caskey 0-2 0-2 0, Caitlin Christian 0-1 0-0 0, Adalia McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0, Brynn Headlee 0-2 0-1 0, Kaia Kollmar 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Long 0-1 1-2 1, Skylar Indra 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 8-33 2-8 19.
Boys game
North Star 28 14 22 20 — 84
Norfolk 10 14 12 16 — 52
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (10-4): Lazarek Houston 2-4 4-4 8, Kuet Gatwech 5-10 5-6 16, William Schafer 2-3 2-2 6, Antallah Sandlin'el 8-16 1-1 19, Brennon Clemmons 7-10 1-3 15, JaVarius Welch 4-4 3-4 11, Jayven Mitchell 3-5 1-2 7, Jayden Potter 0-2 0-0 0, Isaac Rabago 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 32-56 17-22 84.
NORFOLK (2-12): Coleson Barritt 2-2 2-4 7, Easton Sullivan 8-14 0-0 19, Chase Swanson 3-7 0-0 6, Tanner Eisenhauer 2-5 0-0 5, Jack Borgmann 1-4 2-4 4, Caleb Grashorn 0-1 2-2 2, Brayden Hendershot 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Synovec 2-4 0-0 4, Isaiah Graham 2-2 0-0 4, Braylon Owens 0-6 1-2 1. Totals: 20-48 7-12 52.