When Lincoln Montessori Elementary closed on Aug. 27, its teachers had to suddenly revert back to the world of remote learning, but this time they were prepared.
They had experienced a rocky start teaching from home in March, but throughout the summer Norfolk Public Schools worked to improve its remote learning system in case of closures in the fall.
It was disappointing to not be in the classroom, but now teaching from home wasn’t as big of a challenge — and it went fairly smoothly for Lincoln Montessori, teachers said.
Now that the school is returning to in-person instruction on Monday, some teachers are grateful for the remote learning experience that prepared them for the closure, which happened after a third of the elementary staff tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s all been a blessing that we’ve had time to practice,” said Kelly Mitchell, who teaches third and fourth grades. “Ideally, we would all be in the classroom together these past few weeks, but I feel much better going to the uncertainty of winter knowing that we have these two weeks under our belts.”
A big difference in Lincoln Montessori staff teaching from home now is that the online classes have less parent involvement, which was one concern parents had during remote learning in the spring.
“When we are able to give our lessons, I feel like we can take the parent piece out of it because it allows us to have that interaction with the kids and then the parents aren’t thrown into that whole, ‘I’m the teacher now’ situation,” said Jill Marsden, a kindergarten teacher. “So they have that off of their plate, by being more prepared than we were in the spring.”
During the past two weeks at Lincoln Montessori, each teacher hosted a 20- to 30-minute daily live video session with students who could attend in alternating mornings and afternoons.
One of the school’s online teaching tools is called Seesaw, which is popular at other NPS schools and connects students, teachers and parents together with the ability to comment on uploaded work and ask questions.
During Lincoln Montessori’s remote learning, teachers uploaded videos and photos of lessons and activities, and students completed them and sent back either videos or pictures of their work.
“I have been really pleasantly surprised by the amount of student engagement with Seesaw,” Mitchell said. “They are able to complete activities, then send it to me and I can give immediate feedback. Then we can keep sending it back and forth until it’s fixed and they’ve shown mastery on this new material. And then we can keep them going on their unique learning plan. So it seems to be going really well, continuing their learning even in this environment.”
Another change to the fall remote learning model is that NPS students are expected to advance in their education with graded work instead of maintaining knowledge with review work, which was the system in the spring.
Mitchell said she doesn’t feel as though the last two weeks were lost because she’s seen so many of her students moving ahead in their lessons.
Assignments, videos and work were available for students to complete and watch when convenient for them, an idea teachers thought of together, said Angie Hausmann, Lincoln Montessori principal.
“I’ve been really impressed with their collaboration and just feeding off of each other,” she said. “We understand that a lot of our kids could be in daycare or at their grandparents, or wherever it’s not feasible for them to get online for that specific time, so we just want to make it (the work) available for whatever time is convenient for their families.”
Dani Mather, a first and second grade teacher, said with a lot of parents working all day, some students don’t complete work until the evening. If they have questions, they can post them online and teachers respond to them in the morning when school would normally start.
Mather herself has three Montessori children who learned remotely while she taught, she said.
“They are able to join the Zooms and they live for that because that’s their interaction with their classmates and their teacher,” Mather said. “So my fourth grader hops on the Zoom 15 minutes early just hoping her teacher comes on sooner. They really like that — whether they can do it live or catch up later, it’s very good for the kids to have that social piece.”
A week before the school building closed, Lincoln Montessori sent a survey to parents asking about device availability at home.
The elementary school was able to provide computers and devices to parents who needed them, Hausmann said. This especially helped families who had more than one Lincoln Montessori child, so they could use different devices.
Some challenges during the two weeks were technical difficulties during the first couple of days, but district staff worked throughout the two-week period to resolve connection issues.
Teaching Montessori education online wasn’t easy, either, Mitchell said. The self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative style of teaching, which is used in all Montessori schools, is difficult to translate through online work.
But the Montessori school’s parent board bought each teacher a document camera to show students hands-on materials through videos, Hausmann said. The group also purchased the paid version of Seesaw for the school.
For the past two weeks, the teachers said they received a lot of positive feedback from parents. Marsden said the amount of support she’s received since the closure has dramatically helped the remote teaching process.
Hausmann said she’s glad the building is reopening, but the teachers were more prepared to handle remote learning the second time around.
“It happened, we know what it looks like, we don’t have to fear it anymore,” Hausmann said. “I just hope and pray when everybody comes back on Monday we can all stay healthy and keep the kiddos here.”