While Norfolk Public Schools’ parents wait for district administrators to review the hybrid learning model, some parents have already sampled what part of it would look like with remote learning.
Earlier this month, Lincoln Montessori Elementary students transitioned to remote learning for two weeks after a bout of staff COVID-19 cases. Some parents said learning from home went as well as it could overall, but they don’t think it wouldn’t work out for many families who would struggle to find adequate daycare.
Megan Fletcher has two boys enrolled at Lincoln Montessori, fourth grader Liam and first grader Griffin. She said teaching from home was only possible because her mother was able to stay with them to teach during the day while she went to work.
“I know hybrid learning is going to be challenging for a lot of families because of the schedule — it's always difficult to find daycare openings,” Fletcher said. “I’m so lucky with my situation, having my mom, and if my mom is unable to do it, my employers are extremely understanding. It's great they are still working on trying to keep kids in a situation where they are attending school.”
Learning from home is part of the current NPS hybrid learning model, which is being reviewed by the COVID-19 Return to School Committee after the board of education heard several concerns from teachers and parents last week.
Board members also voted Sept. 14 to suspend transitioning into hybrid learning — a combination of remote and in-person instruction — until they hear back from the committee.
NPS would be close to switching to this model for its orange COVID-19 risk level scenario as the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) dial is also near orange.
Fletcher said the current remote learning model has improved from the spring, with more interaction between students and teachers and more digital education versus the use of worksheets.
“The workload was maybe a little more than in the spring, but I think that’s mainly because in the spring, teachers didn’t have a lot of tools and resources and they didn’t have enough planning time,” she said. “(This time) they got more feedback from teachers on what they were doing.”
Ashley McManaman, a Lincoln Montessori mother of kindergartner Madelyn, said the remote learning was tough as she still had to work during the day.
McManaman and her husband also had the help of her mother and Madelyn’s summer daycare, which meant all school work had to be completed in the evenings, she said.
“I felt sad about that — she was only getting one or two hours of her teaching in and if she was at school, she would get eight hours of teaching and social interaction in,” McManaman said. “We had to keep our other daughter away from her while doing school stuff. It divided us as a family.”
Madelyn had to miss her class’ daily Zoom meetings, which would have been a key social piece for remote learning, she said.
The district supplied her with an iPad to complete work on, which was helpful, she said. But the toughest part for McManaman was coming home after work to shift into the role of a teacher.
“I’m not a certified teacher, and it was difficult to learn how to explain things to her. I know she wasn’t getting the quality of education like (she does) at school,” McManaman said. “But her teacher was super awesome and supportive; she understands we aren't teachers ourselves. It was a hard decision to make, but it does make me sad because kindergarten is the foundation of her educational career.”
Amanda Pietz said teaching her children at home while working full time was also the most difficult part of the two-week remote learning period.
Pietz and her husband have four children, with two of them at Lincoln Montessori: third grader Liam and kindergartner Kade.
Pietz had been working from home even before Lincoln Montessori’s building closed, she said. When Liam and Kade started remote learning, she had to learn how to juggle a full-time job at home while also teaching two kids.
“Home is not a place where they are used to learning; it’s not structured for school work. There’s a lot of distractions,” she said.
Depending on the day, Pietz started her mornings taking her other kids to school and daycare. When she returned, she would try to get Liam and Kade started on homework while also taking conference calls for her job.
There were a few nights when her husband, Mike, had to help Liam and Kade with homework after he came home from work, starting at 4 p.m. and sometimes running until 8 p.m.
While scheduling was hard, Pietz said she loved how much of the learning was converted to online activities instead of on paper.
Pietz said she doesn’t know what she would change about the current remote learning model. It would be better if her kids could have more one-on-one time with teachers, especially Kade, since teaching a kindergartner the basics is a different challenge than older students, she said.
“I am not equipped with teaching phonics. That was the toughest part. Reading is also one of the hardest things for them to grasp,” she said. “Sometimes those students need one-on-one time with teachers, but that's hard to do in a remote setting. If you have 25 students, how do you that remotely? It would take forever.”
Pietz, McManaman and Fletcher all agreed the district has been doing its best, especially when it comes to reviewing hybrid learning.
But having three days of remote learning in the NPS hybrid model would be a huge complication — and, for some people, nearly impossible, Pietz said. Even though she is lucky enough to work from home, she still couldn’t manage her job and teach all of her kids remotely on a more permanent basis.
“I hope we don’t have to continue (remote learning). We have great teachers, they did great keeping in touch and did a great job communicating with us. However, I am not a teacher,” Pietz said. “I like (hybrid learning) better than being home completely, though I think my kids would struggle. But everyone is doing the best they can.”