LINCOLN — Top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran found its offense just in time on Monday morning to stave off the upset bid of eighth-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
The Warriors scored only 16 points over the first three quarters but put up 17 in the fourth and survived the Wolverines’ final shot to escape the Bob Devaney Sports Center with a 33-32 win in the opening round of the Class C1 girls basketball state tournament.
A missed front end of a 1-and-1 with 28.8 seconds left kept the door open for BRLD (19-7) to pull off the upset in regulation. But after struggling to find an open shot, the Wolverines only got a rushed 15-footer from freshman Addison James after she scrambled to collect a loose ball.
Final: Lincoln Lutheran 33, BRLD 32. Wolverines can't get final shot to fall. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/w729FuMaDx— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) March 7, 2022
That shot didn’t fall, and Lincoln Lutheran (23-3) advanced on despite going 14 for 49 from the floor and 3 for 8 from the free-throw line.
After shooting 7 for 38 over the first three quarters, the shots did start to connect in the fourth for Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors turned a 22-16 deficit into a 25-23 lead.
But BRLD recovered and used a 3-pointer from Isabella Bonneau and a basket by McKenzie Murphy to retake a 28-25 advantage.
The back-and-forth continued with the Warriors answering a Wolverine basket from Jordan Snyder with a Shanae Bergt layup to stay within 32-31 with 1:28 remaining.
Lincoln Lutheran went ahead on an inside basket by Katelyn Oxley with 50 seconds remaining, and James missed a 3-pointer on the other end. That set up the 1-and-1 opportunity and the final sequence.
Both teams struggled out of the gate, going a combined 0 for 7 with six turnovers until Alyssa Buchholz connected with Murphy for a transition layup for BRLD with 4:35 left in the opening period.
The Wolverines didn’t score again in the quarter, and Lincoln Lutheran went up 6-2 all on baskets by Oxley, a 6-foot-3 senior forward who had a game-high 17 points.
After going 1 for 12 in the first quarter, BRLD heated up in the second, connecting on 5 of 9 shots to take a 15-11 halftime lead. The Warriors continued to struggle shooting, going 5 for 26 in the first half.
Snyder had 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to lead BRLD. She is one of five seniors who played their final game for the Wolverines.
Class C1 girls state tournament
BRLD 2 13 7 10 — 32
Lincoln Lutheran 6 5 5 17 — 33
BRLD (19-6): Isabella Bonneau 1-5 0-1 3; McKenzie Murphy 2-3 0-1 4; Addison James 2-11 0-0 4; Alyssa Buchholz 3-6 2-4 8; Jordan Snyder 4-14 3-6 11; Samryn Dick 0-3 0-0 0; Elise Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 13-44 5-12 32.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN (22-3): Raegan Holle 0-1 0-0 0; Abby Wachal 0-9 0-1 0; Shanae Bergt 3-7 0-0 6; Elsa Meyer 0-5 0-0 0; Katelynn Oxley 7-10 3-4 17; Jenna Luebbe 4-11 0-0 10; Jamison Wahl 0-2 0-3 0; Erika Young 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 3-8 33.