In a conference tournament that came all the way down to the final hole, it was the Lincoln East Spartans who prevailed with the victory, just one stroke ahead of Lincoln Pius X.
On a windy, brisk October day at the Norfolk Country Club, golfers for the first time this year dealt with “fall weather” but it was the Lincoln East Spartans who left Norfolk with the Heartland Athletic Conference title as they ended the day with a total score of 355.
“It’s exciting — it’s been a process for us over the past few years, but this team has shown resiliency all year,” Lincoln East coach Brian Bullington said. “The last four holes of each tournament is ones we want to compete in and that was the case today. I’m really proud of our kids.”
Kaitlyn Dumler led the Spartans with an 85 and a second overall finish in the tournament. But more importantly, three of the four golfers in the lineup broke 90 as Elly Honnens finished the day with an 86, Avery Hon Horn shot an 89 and Isabel Knutson rounded out the group with a 96.
“We came to Norfolk and competed hard — we have been working hard at putting together the type of team that is respectable and can play at the highest level,” Bullington said. “We are looking forward to districts, but we are going to savor this on the way back home.”
Despite the fall-like playing conditions, Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas, who shot the lowest round in the tournament with a 77, led Lincoln Pius X who fell just one stroke behind Lincoln East.
“Today was very windy, with big gusts of wind and it was really cold. It was the first tournament that we played in that has felt like fall season. I had to adjust to the way the ball was flying, plus Norfolk isn’t an easy course,” Kolbas said. “Managing all of it was what I did pretty well today and I also made some great pars.”
Kolbas didn’t score a birdie on Thursday but she only had five bogeys the entire round with a 38 on the front nine.
“I’ve played this course quite a bit so I know where to miss the ball, which is something important to know and how to recover from my misses. So off the tee I was pretty consistent but I missed a lot of greens today,” Kolbas said. “I had to go up and down quite a few times so my short game saved me.”
Lincoln Pius X Claire Liliedahl also had a good round on Thursday as she shot an 88 and finished in sixth place in the tournament. The rest of the Thunderbolts in the lineup weren’t able to break 90 as Kylie Vanschoiack shot a 95 and Emily Spiegel finished her day with a 96.
Team wise, Lincoln Southwest put on a good showing as they finished in third with a score of 362 while Kearney came in six strokes behind and finished in fourth.
The Norfolk Panthers had another consistent day during the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament as they shot a total score of 416 with an eighth place finish.
“Overall we shot around what we have been averaging all year,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “I’m not really disappointed with what we shot.”
Kylie Blume who is the leader for Norfolk struggled in her front nine, which led to a 50 as she later carded a 95. The rest of the Panthers including Paxton Peters, Mia Bertus, Becca Asbury and Kyla Robinson all finished the day in triple digits.
The Panthers and the rest of the Class A schools will get back on the course on Monday when they compete in the district tournament, the Panthers will play at the Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
“It’s going to be tough — we’re going to have to go out there and play as well as we can,” Kosch said.
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
At Norfolk Country Club
Team Scores:
Lincoln East 355, Lincoln Pius X 356, Lincoln Southwest 362, Kearney 368, Columbus 389, Lincoln Southeast 395, Grand Island 413, Norfolk 416, Lincoln Northeast 449, Lincoln North Star 451.
Top 15 Individual Results:
1. Nicole Kolbas 77, Lincoln Pius X; 2. Kaitlyn Dumler 85, Lincoln East; 3. Ansley Sothan 86, Lincoln Southeast; 3. Lauryn Ball 86, Lincoln Southwest; 3. Elly Honnens 86, Lincoln East; 6. Claire Liliedahl 89, Lincoln Pius X; 7. Alysen Sander 89, Lincoln Southwest; 7. Avery Van Horn 89, Lincoln East; 9. Eve Edwards 90, Kearney; 10. Sadie Pehrson 91, Grand Island; 10. Sarah Lasso 91, Columbus; 10. Betsy Lewis 91, Kearney; 10. Adalia Maiyo 91, Lincoln Southeast; 10. Aidan Sander 91, Lincoln Southwest; 15. Sydney Peterson 92, Kearney.
Norfolk Golfers: Kylie Blume 95, Paxton Peters 102, Mia Bertus 107, Becca Asbury 112, Kyla Robinson 118.