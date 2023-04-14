Lincoln East, a talent-laden squad with a 16-2 record, is ranked No. 2 among the Top 10 baseball teams in Nebraska for a reason.
The Spartans put that talent on display Friday evening at Veterans Memorial Field, sweeping past Norfolk High in a double-header by scores of 10-0 and 11-5.
East had also defeated the Panthers by the same score of 10-0 just three days earlier in the opening game of what became the Spartans’ march to the Heartland Athletic Conference championship, while Norfolk went on to defeat Kearney 6-5 in its second HAC game.
Those games had an impact on the availability of pitchers for both teams in Friday’s match-up.
“They’re obviously a really good baseball team,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “Both of their (pitching) starters were good.”
Norfolk, now 5-11, couldn’t resolve East’s pitching in game one, totaling just two hits against the combined efforts of starter Chase Nelson (three innings), along with Kai Burkey (one inning), and Aj Evasco (one inning).
Nelson, who got credit for the win, faced 11 Norfolk batters–striking out five with no walks, while giving up just two hits.
Those two hits by the Panthers were both doubles, the first a drive by CJ Hoffman to centerfield well over the head of a shallow-playing center fielder in the first inning, and the other a drive by Carson Anderson in the second inning that stymied the reaction of the Spartans right fielder while falling safely out of reach.
However, neither resulted in runs as Nelson countered with two of his five strikeouts in the first inning and the other three in the second, respectively.
Meanwhile, East tallied four runs in the first inning on five hits and added four more in the second on four more hits off Norfolk starting pitcher Sawyer Wolff–none for extra bases–to take an immediate commanding lead.
The Spartans added single runs in the third and fourth innings as East recorded four more hits against the Panthers’ reliever Jacob Colligan to close out its 10-0 five-inning win.
The second game began similarly, with Lincoln East scoring three runs in each of the first three innings as the Panthers’ sophomore starting pitcher Wes Koenig struggled with location, mixing three hit batsmen with seven walks through two and two thirds while giving up just four hits.
But, although the extra base runners allowed the Spartans to garner a 9-0 lead, Norfolk responded with five-unanswered runs of its own–three in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.
“We continued to play, which is good to see,” Disch said. “We gave them a lot of free bases in that second game and kind of made a little charge there at the end.”
Disch sent Sean Barrett to the mound in relief and, although Barrett walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases–the second pushing across East’s third run of the inning–the senior ended the inning by inducing a fielder’s choice, then allowed just one hit and no runs during the next two innings as Norfolk rallied.
“I thought Sean (Barrett) was outstanding coming out of the bullpen to keep the game where it needed to be while we chipped away,” Disch said. “Offensively, in the second game we were a lot better being a little more aggressive, swinging at fastballs and things like that.”
The Panthers loaded the bases when Hudson Waldow led off the fourth with a line single to left, Anderson drew a walk, and Colligan beat out an infield hit.
Waldow and Anderson both scored on Anden Schold’s soft fly ball to left, while Jack Borgmann’s single to left drove in Colligan to cut Norfolk’s deficit to 9-3.
The Panthers touched the Spartans’ reliever Owen Laessig for two more runs in the fifth inning to close within 9-5.
A pair of bases on balls to Hoffman and Wolff sandwiched a line drive down the third baseline by Waldow and loaded the bases for Norfolk.
Despite an unfortunate double-play on Anderson’s liner to the shortstop, which doubled-up Waldow, Colligan brought Hoffman to the plate before Wolff also scored on an East fielding error of Evan Harper’s fly ball to left.
But East answered with the game’s final two runs on two hits in the sixth to seal its 11-5 victory.
Joey Senstock led off with a single for the Spartans, then took second with the help of an errant pick-off throw by Barrett.
Although Barrett struck out two of the next three East batters, Ashton Moser drew a base on balls. Those two both scored when Burkey sent a pop-up into right center where, with neither of Norfolk’s outfielders reacting to the ball’s location, Burkey managed a two-RBI double.
“Really, defensively, outside of a couple of those balls that we kind of lost that were up in the air, I thought we made every play defensively in the infield,” Disch said. “We lost the ball in the lights, and that ended our momentum.”
Laessig finished strong on the mound, with the East defense making plays that limited the Panthers to three-up-three-down innings in the sixth and seventh innings as the Spartans wrapped up the second game 11-5 to complete the sweep.
Game one
Lincoln East (15-2) 4 4 1 1 0 – 10 14 0
Norfolk (5-10) 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 3
WP: Chase Nelson. LP: Sawyer Wolff. 2B: (N) CJ Hoffman, Carson Anderson; (LE) Troy Peltz.
Game two
Lincoln East (16-2) 3 3 3 0 0 2 0 – 11 7 3
Norfolk (5-11) 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 – 5 5 1
WP: Mason Gaines. LP: Wes Koenig. 2B: (LE) Kai Burkey. 3B: (LE) Owen Laessig.