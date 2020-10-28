Our AirBnB gets a break for a couple weeks this month which means we get a break from cleaning it.
In March, we turned a rental house we own into an AirBnB home so people who belong to the AirBnB network can rent it for days or weeks at a time.
It’s been quite an interesting adventure.
I was anxious to get the reaction from our first guest as to if they had all they needed in the kitchen, if the bed was comfortable, and whether the muffins we left them were tasty.
It didn’t take us long to find out as our first renter was a guy who was working in the area and had his wife and kids travel here from Texas for a week to visit. The kids were excited to see their dad, had never seen snow and thought it was the greatest vacation ever.
After that we had three college kids who wanted a spring break from their COVID-19 break and were heard singing around a fire in the fire pit in the yard and left us a delightful review.
That’s the way AirbnB works — after their stay, they give their evaluation on the accommodations, and we rate them according to what kind of guests they were.
Since last winter we’ve had students who stayed a month while they worked on internships in the area, a family who came for the weekend to bike on some new trails and workers who needed a place to stay while they worked on some wind turbines.
They’ve all rated the accommodations well, and we’ve also given them high ratings.
It’s all good and fun, except for the fact of the intense cleaning that’s required.
Our guests leave the house neat and orderly, but we still have to wash all of the bedding, afghans, bath towels, dish towels, wash clothes, and anything else they might have touched.
We wear gloves and masks as we disinfect the tables, chairs, floors, appliances, light switches, sinks, bathroom fixtures, lamps, and furniture. Even knick-knacks get a complete wipe-down.
Once everything is clean, we stock the kitchen with coffee, tea, snacks, and some basic groceries. We make sure there are enough hand soaps, hair products, bottled water and laundry detergent for the next guests.
The experience of hosting has made the work worthwhile. One of our last guests grew up in Iraq and told us of his experiences growing up under Saddam Hussein. Another guest made fast friends with our dog, Howie, buying him a chew toy during his stay.
We have a break for a couple weeks before we have a guest who will be staying a month, so anyone who wants a little staycation, let us know, we’ll leave the light on for you.