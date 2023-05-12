Jake Licking might not have been in medal contention at Friday’s Norfolk invite, but the fact that he teed off at Norfolk Country Club was a victory in itself.
Licking was one of three seniors who wrapped up their regular season for Norfolk High with their home invitational, something that was doubtful for him at the start of the season.
He suffered a shoulder injury during a wrestling season that saw him place third in Class A at 160 pounds, and surgery that would wipe out his senior golf season was a possibility.
“I didn’t end up having surgery, but I was out about a month and a half,” Licking said. “I didn’t think I was going to play at all this year. I was fortunate enough to do some physical therapy and get back into the season halfway through. I was able to work myself back up to varsity.”
Licking was glad to get to compete one final season with his Panther teammates.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “It was really nice to play with the guys. I have a lot of friends on the team. It’s been fun.”
But Licking had to work off some rust.
“Towards the beginning, my shoulder was still not all the way back,” he said. “But it’s definitely 100% now. I’m feeling good and not feeling any more pain.”
Licking shot an 85 for the Panthers on Friday in his second varsity meet. He’s also played a handful of junior varsity tournaments to get back into the groove.
“The more you play, the more consistent you are,” he said. “Getting back into playing again was a little annoying, you could say.”
Licking is enjoying the final moments of his senior year. Friday was the last day of school along with senior day at the golf invite. He said he’ll enjoy every last moment before turning his attention to his future wrestling at Nebraska.
Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said it is nice to have Licking back competing.
“Early on in the year, we didn’t think we would have Jake,” he said. “Now he’s coming on a lot stronger at the end. He should hopefully be making a good postseason push for us. He’s great to have back, and I consider him a leader on the team as well.”
Norfolk placed 12th out of 18 teams with a 333. Omaha Westside had a 295 to win the team title ahead of Lincoln Southeast (296) and Omaha Creighton Prep (298).
Omaha Westside’s Jackson Benge was the individual medalist with a 6-under par 66.
“We finished kind of where I thought we would,” Kosch said. “Those top 11 teams above us, we haven’t beaten them all year. But we were competitive, and it’s not really a surprise where we finished being this is a preview of the state tournament except for a couple teams that aren’t here. It just shows how tough the competition and the scoring is.”
Coleson Barrit has been in the No. 1 spot consistently lately for the Panthers, and he led the team with an 80 after putting up a 38 on the front nine. Gabe Claussen had an 83, Hayden Kuehner tied Licking with an 85, and Tyson Wingate finished with an 86.
Now Norfolk focuses on Monday’s Class A-4 district meet at Benson Golf Course in Omaha.
“The goal is to finish in the top three there and qualify for state,” Kosch said. “We know that Lincoln Northeast didn’t have a good day today. They’re the team we are tied with on our differential, so we know that if we can do similar to how we have all year, things will work themselves out.
“Playing Omaha Benson, it’s a completely different golf course, so scoring-wise we’re going to have to be lower than what we shot today.”
NORFOLK INVITE
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 295, Lincoln Southeast 296, Omaha Creighton Prep 298, Elkhorn South 310, Millard North 310, Lincoln Pius X 313, Lincoln Southwest 314, York 314, Lincoln East 317, Millard West 323, Kearney 325, Norfolk 333, Grand Island 337, Fremont 338, Papillon-La Vista 341, Papillon-La Vista South 341, Columbus 350, Lincoln Northeast 353.
Individual medalists: 1. Jackson Benge, OWS, 66; 2. Sam Vocelka, MN, 71; 3. Trevor Gutschewski, OWS, 72; 4. Gavin Gerch, LSE, 72; 5. Teddy Peterson, OCP, 72; 6. Ryan Seevers, YORK, 72; 7, Connor Steichen, OCP, 73; 8. Thomas Bryson, LSE, 73; 9. Ryan Lingelbach, ES, 74; 10. Owen Tucker, LSE, 74; 11. Ben Lemke, LE, 74; 12. Frankie Dawson, LPX, 75; 13. Trey Ruge, MN, 75; 14. Kingston Soloman, OCP, 75; 15. Jackson Mann. PLV, 75.
Norfolk results: Coleson Barritt 80, Gabe Claussen 83, Jake Licking 85, Hayden Kuehner 85, Tyson Wingate 86.