Library service is different but still available

It goes without saying that life is anything but “business as usual” for everyone right now. All of our community organizations and businesses have had to make changes in how they provide services in what seems to be an entirely new world.
Libraries have not been immune to these changes and, all across the state, libraries have closed their doors to the public. For the Norfolk Public Library, closing our building doesn’t mean that services are closed. Here are some ways we’re still here, making sure the community has access to information and lifelong learning materials.
People wanting to check out books, movies, audiobooks or music may still do so, receiving their items by mail or through a locker pickup system. In either case, they start by calling the library at 402-844-2100.
If they know exactly what they want, they can tell the library staff those details. If they are not sure of exact titles, they can ask for one of our several “bundle” options.
Families can request Storytime-To-Go Kits and Toddler Busy Bags. Readers of all ages can request book bundles by telling us information about what they like to read, and the staff will curate up to five titles for them. There are movie bundles as well, with genres like family films, comedy or thrillers available.
Printing services are still available for anyone needing to print a document or tax form. The document may be sent to our Remote Printing service. Library staff will then print the pages and send them through the mail, or prints can be picked up through the locker system.
Interlibrary Loans are available for request, and the library staff are available by phone for information requests and questions.
The library has had digital services and materials for many years, including e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, music and more. For those who haven’t used them in the past, this is a perfect time to give these digital options a try.
They are available from the library’s website (www.norfolkne.gov/library), and most just require your library card number to log in. If anyone wants to use these services, and they don’t have a library card, they can sign up for a digital access library card on our website.
Information and updates are regularly posted on our social media sites, so we invite you to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
As we look to celebrate National Library Week in late April, it will be a different celebration from ones we’ve had in the past. However, just as we’ve seen our small businesses adapt, the library has adapted as well.
We are all resilient and will get through this together. To borrow a phrase I’ve seen online, “We stay apart so that when we come back together, none of us is missing.” We look forward with much anticipation to opening our doors to greet you soon.