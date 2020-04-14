Library service is different but still available

Books and Beyond

It goes without saying that life is anything but “business as usual” for everyone right now. All of our community organizations and businesses have had to make changes in how they provide services in what seems to be an entirely new world.

Libraries have not been immune to these changes and, all across the state, libraries have closed their doors to the public. For the Norfolk Public Library, closing our building doesn’t mean that services are closed. Here are some ways we’re still here, making sure the community has access to information and lifelong learning materials.

People wanting to check out books, movies, audiobooks or music may still do so, receiving their items by mail or through a locker pickup system. In either case, they start by calling the library at 402-844-2100.

If they know exactly what they want, they can tell the library staff those details. If they are not sure of exact titles, they can ask for one of our several “bundle” options.

Families can request Storytime-To-Go Kits and Toddler Busy Bags. Readers of all ages can request book bundles by telling us information about what they like to read, and the staff will curate up to five titles for them. There are movie bundles as well, with genres like family films, comedy or thrillers available.

Printing services are still available for anyone needing to print a document or tax form. The document may be sent to our Remote Printing service. Library staff will then print the pages and send them through the mail, or prints can be picked up through the locker system.

Interlibrary Loans are available for request, and the library staff are available by phone for information requests and questions.

The library has had digital services and materials for many years, including e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, music and more. For those who haven’t used them in the past, this is a perfect time to give these digital options a try.

They are available from the library’s website (www.norfolkne.gov/library), and most just require your library card number to log in. If anyone wants to use these services, and they don’t have a library card, they can sign up for a digital access library card on our website.

Information and updates are regularly posted on our social media sites, so we invite you to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

As we look to celebrate National Library Week in late April, it will be a different celebration from ones we’ve had in the past. However, just as we’ve seen our small businesses adapt, the library has adapted as well.

We are all resilient and will get through this together. To borrow a phrase I’ve seen online, “We stay apart so that when we come back together, none of us is missing.” We look forward with much anticipation to opening our doors to greet you soon.

Tags

In other news

Library service is different but still available

Library service is different but still available

It goes without saying that life is anything but “business as usual” for everyone right now. All of our community organizations and businesses have had to make changes in how they provide services in what seems to be an entirely new world.

A guide on how to survive social distancing

I think every American would say that the Covid-19 ruined their plans and they aren’t okay with it. As one of those people Covid-19 ended my speech season earlier than expected and I probably won’t get to go to junior prom … I mean I didn’t want to go anyway. When Covid-19 got bad my family …

Unfortunately no lounging around

Even for those who live under a rock, I think it’s safe to say that every person in America, and around the globe has been affected by COVID-19. Students are out of school, businesses have been forced to close their doors, and employees have lost their jobs. Since school has been temporarily…

Learning new things in quarantine

It is currently day nine, of unknown, of being quarantined in my home with my family. It has been fun, frustrating, and boring. While the school is assigning us online classes, I still find myself with a lot of free time. I have been running, cleaning, cooking and reading. The only way to de…

Keeping busy

Throughout the time I’ve been at home, I’ve kept myself busy with various activities. These include things that I maybe hadn’t had time to spend very much time on in the past. I enjoy passing the time with things like playing my guitar, baking, going on walks, and playing games with my sibli…

A day in the life in quarantine

Many kids my age are suffering from boredom right now. While I miss my friends, my mildly-introverted self is actually kind of enjoying this break from the rest of the world, and I’ve been able to focus on a lot of things I haven’t had time for lately. Here’s a breakdown of what I did today,…

More time cooking

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, almost all of our lives have been disrupted in one way or another. The disruption, in my situation, is not being able to attend high school and participate in extracurriculars. Although this is a large change in my schedule, I am doing the best I can to …