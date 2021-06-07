Norfolk Public Library has kicked off its summer reading program, bringing bouncy castles, face painting and a pile of sand to the library yard. Families and daycares brought their young readers to join in the fun in the sun.
The beginning of summer reading inspired intergenerational turnout.
“Anybody who’s breathing can be in our program,” said Karen Drevo, the library’s youth services supervisor. “It’s really cool because we’ll maybe see three generations of the family signing up together and having their own little competition within a family. I’ve seen the same people year after year that have started signing up when they were kids, and now they’re bringing their kids.”
But families weren’t the only ones bringing children to the event: The YMCA and Amen for Kids daycare services stopped by the event to get children engaged and involved with the library.
The face painting station and pile of sand, called “Sand Pit Treasure Dig,” were huge hits, as were the bouncy houses provided by U-Hop.
While waiting in line for a face painting after a long stint digging on top of the sand pile, Bridger Hansen said he likes reading “everything dinosaurs.”
“His mom brings him, but she’s inside with his sister right now,” said Betty Wragge, the boy’s grandmother. “He had to go in and get washed up.”
His mom, Denice Hansen, recently announced she would be stepping down as the director of the Norfolk Arts Center.
Denice, along with her husband, Bill, runs U-Hop.
Bridger said his favorite thing about the bouncy houses is the obstacle courses.
Other kids at the event enjoyed the bouncy houses just as much as Bridger.
Melany Mendoza, an employee of Amen for Kids, ushered a group through the activities.
“They like the bouncy houses,” Mendoza said.
“I love the bouncy house,” said one of her charges — immediately after the words left Mendoza’s mouth. Out of the five kids polled in Mendoza’s group, all five said they liked the bouncy houses.
Beyond the major draws, kids had fun playing cornhole, dancing with hula hoops and jumping rope with Drevo and her assistant, Amber Peterson.
“I signed up as a kid,” Peterson said. “And now I still do it. I think one of the best ways people can support the library, just in their everyday lives ... is to come use it.”
The pandemic and the health restrictions associated with it affected both the library’s planning and the way kids learned. Worse, researchers have long noted a phenomenon known as “summer slide” that leads to learning slowing down when kids spend long periods of time not actively engaged in learning.
The effect could compound slowdowns in learning that resulted from the pandemic, but reading provides a way to combat the effect.
“In Norfolk, we’ve been lucky to have been in school, but to take a 10-week break from any type of academic work can really set kids back,” Peterson said. “Just reading 10, 20 minutes every day can prevent a lot of that summer slide.”
“And teachers tell us: They can tell the kids that have read or been read to over the summer,” Drevo said. “There is a distinct difference. And it’s just fun, and that’s how you create lifelong readers.”
Parents see the value in reading as well.
“Reading not only fosters vocabulary, phonics and sight reading skills, but it just encourages their imaginations,” said Sara Roberge. “That’s the best part about reading. It just opens up their minds to the possibilities and dreams. We love that.”
Beyond the summer reading program, the library offers a variety of services and events for the summer, including coding classes, makerspace access and the annual literature festival at the end of July.
More than 900 people have already signed up for the summer reading program so far, Drevo said. Those interested in joining the summer reading program may do so at the library’s website, https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/library/, over the phone or in person at the library’s service desk.