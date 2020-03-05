Library Jargon 101

Every profession has its own special language, and librarianship is no different. This professional slang, or jargon, includes specialized words, as well as common words that have a specialized meaning.
The intent of jargon is to make communication in a particular field simpler and more precise, but it often may be confusing to people outside of that particular profession. For example, it is common for libraries to refer to their customers as “patrons.” This traditional term can reflect that a person is a regular user of a particular business or service, but its other definition is that of a supporter. This second definition may be part of why libraries gravitate to this term.
When looking for a book, librarians may say they’re going out to “the stacks.” This refers to the rows of bookshelves, typically in a large area where most of the bookshelves are located. Once there, they’ll use the “call number” on the “spine label” to locate the item. The call number is akin to the address of a book, telling library users exactly where the item is located, and the spine label is a sticker placed on the spine of the book that contains the call number. The librarian also may mention that something a patron is looking for is “media” as compared to a book. In the rest of the world, media refers to journalists and news anchors, but librarians use the term to refer to any item that is not a book. This means that movies, music, audiobooks and games are all “media” in the library.
When conducting research, a librarian may use “databases,” “I.L.L.” or the “pamphlet file.” Traditionally, a database refers to a set of organized information that is accessible from a computer. In today’s internet-reliant world, virtually everything is stored in a database somewhere, so librarians tend to use this term for any service or resource that the library provides that is accessible online. I.L.L. is short for Interlibrary Loan, which refers to the practice of libraries borrowing books from other libraries. For example, if a patron requests a book that our library does not own, we can ask another library to loan it to us. We then loan the book to the patron, who returns it to us, and we return it to the original library. This practice allows us to offer a much broader range of titles to our local community. The pamphlet file, while not a common term, is exactly what it sounds like. It is a file folder full of printed information, news clippings or pamphlets that provide information that is not accessible elsewhere. For example, the library has pamphlet files on topics of local history and interest, including Johnny Carson, Kings Ballroom, and the Granada Theater.
Avid readers have their own jargon as well, which often crosses over into library work. Readers often have a TBR list, which is short for a list of books that are “To Be Read.” When going to a book signing, sometimes readers are given an “ARC.” This is short for Advanced Reader Copy, which is a pre-release of a book that is often not the final version.
Jargon can be confusing, but it does have its helpful uses in librarianship and all other professions. The next time you visit your library, I encourage you to listen for these terms. Now you have some insider information on what they mean.