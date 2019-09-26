Though it doesn’t quite feel like it, fall is on its way.
The seasonal change spurs many into pursuing indoor activities — and what could be better than curling up with a good book or starting a new journal?
To that end, the Norfolk Public Library offers a full slate of programs and events for all ages.
For those interested in the literary arts, our library is an invaluable resource for the Northeast Nebraska area.
In the coming month, the library is offering author talks and writing workshops in addition to their regular programs. Nebraska author and NYT Best Seller Tosca Lee appeared at the library on Sept. 24.
If you missed out on that opportunity, the library is teaming up with Humanities Nebraska to bring authors Sarah Baker Hansen and Matthew Hansen to town on Oct. 17.
The Hansens are authors of the book “The Better Half: Nebraska’s Hidden Treasures,” which explores our state from border to border.
Matthew Hansen is a former Omaha World-Herald columnist and his wife, Sarah Baker Hansen, is an Omaha World-Herald food critic.
Both are Nebraskans, though they grew up in different parts of the state.
The disparity in where they grew up — one in the Omaha area and the other in small-town Red Cloud — informed their perceptions as they explored areas of Nebraska relatively unknown to them — the bustling metro and wide-open spaces.
The couple traveled across the state and wrote about their experiences, including stories about restaurants, memorable encounters, things to do and places to see.
They will be at the library to talk about their rediscovery of Nebraska, and the rural-urban divide and how we can bridge it.
The Hansen discussion is free and open to the public. It will be on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
A free writing advice workshop for writers of all skill levels will be hosted on Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Led by Columbus author Pembroke Sinclair, the workshop will explore a variety of writing advice from numerous sources and show participants how to critically determine if the advice is applicable to them. Writing exercises will be included.
People not interested in writing but curious about the process and publishing are encouraged to participate as well.
Arts Roundup
Norfolk Arts Center
“All Things Botanical” and “Amber Reflections” exhibits will be on display through Nov. 27.
Free and open to the public. Check their website for upcoming classes and events.
Elkhorn Valley Museum
“The Great Toilet Paper Scare” sneak preview Nov. 2
See a special sneak preview of award-winning documentary filmmaker Brian Gersten’s new short film about the infamous Johnny Carson joke that caused an actual toilet paper shortage. Gersten will be on hand for a Q&A session.
Other Nebraska-made short films will be showcased as well.
Admission to the event at Black Cow Fat Pig is free.