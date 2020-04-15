'Library Book' is a good read

Anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting Lincoln has also had the pleasure of seeing our state capitol, whether from a distance while driving into Lincoln or up close while visiting downtown
I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been there, but each time I go, I marvel at something else of interest either on its façade or inside its vaulted chambers.
You may be wondering why I’m going on about the Nebraska State Capitol in a column devoted to books. The architect of our amazing capitol was Bertram Goodhue. Goodhue was also the architect for the Los Angeles Central Library located in downtown L.A. and the subject of Susan Orlean’s masterfully written book, simply and aptly titled “The Library Book.”
In fact, he was commissioned to do the library shortly after he completed our capitol, but, sadly, he did not live to see his vision for the library come to fruition as he did with our capitol. If you look up photos of the two buildings, you’ll see the Los Angeles Central Library bears a striking resemblance to the Nebraska State Capitol.
For all the Husker fans reading this, you might appreciate knowing that the cover of Orlean’s book is a perfect shade of Husker red. Now, I’m certain that the red color is supposed to correlate to the overall story content which is the horrible fire that consumed much of the library on April 28, 1986, but I thought a few Nebraska readers would enjoy a secondary connection to our great state that I noticed with this book.
Orlean does a magnificent job interweaving historical elements, the events of that unfortunate day and its aftermath, human interest pieces about the librarians, and many other things to make for a compelling and informative read. It is quite clear that the author did her research and that she is a gifted writer. I also really enjoyed her unique way of titling each chapter with four relevant book titles taken from card catalogs. In fact, chapter 18s third book used for its title is “Lucy Gayheart” by Willa Cather \h— look at that; another Nebraska connection.
Since this fire happened only weeks before I graduated from high school and long after I’d fallen in love with books and libraries, I was surprised that I didn’t recall having ever heard of this event, in which hundreds of thousands of books met their demise. As Orlean explains, the Chernobyl disaster happened at the same time, so the country’s attention was focused elsewhere, and I definitely recall hearing and reading about Chernobyl.
Libraries are important places. For anyone who regularly visits one, they not only are places where one can check out a book, they are also places where a person can use a computer, take a class, research anything, learn a language, listen to an interesting speaker, and so many other things. The fire at L.A.’s Central Library destroyed a lot of important things, but it didn’t destroy the library and it most certainly didn’t destroy what the library stands for. A library is a magical place that deserves to be cherished and protected. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean reminds us of this.
Next month's reading selection is "Doctor Zhivago" by Boris Pasternak.