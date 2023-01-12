BATTLE CREEK – Lutheran High Northeast’s odds of reaching the 10-win mark on Thursday appeared slim when the Eagles trailed Battle Creek by 17 points at halftime.
They certainly didn’t seem any better when the Braves were still up by nine with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
But Lutheran High Northeast did clinch its 10th – and most unlikely – win of the season when a furious comeback resulted in a 57-51 overtime victory.
“We just started working together and got our heads focused on the game,” said junior guard Josh Rojas, who scored 17 points and hit the go-ahead-for-good 3-pointer with 1:43 left in overtime. “We just played together and kept battling through adversity. We weren’t playing our best basketball, but then in the fourth quarter we just kept coming.”
That ability to keep coming at the Braves pleased Eagles coach Kenny Blank.
“We just kept battling. The boys kept battling,” he said. “I’m really proud of the effort. Whether we won or lost, coming down the stretch there, I was just pleased that we just kept coming. We didn’t give up. We were fortunate enough down the stretch to make some plays and make some shots.”
That included Rojas’ big 3-pointer to break a 50-all tie in overtime.
“I thought that was a good breather and gave us space,” Rojas said. “I’m happy to get the win.”
Battle Creek struggled in the extra period, going 1 for 6 from the floor and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line.
That was much the same story for the Braves (5-6) after halftime. They scored 20 points in the second quarter and only 21 more the rest of the way.
Trailing 30-13 at the break, Lutheran High Northeast (10-2) quickly began its comeback with six unanswered points.
But the team traded baskets for much of the rest of the second half, so Battle Creek still led 43-34 with 1:59 to go after Will Hamer hit two free throws.
The Eagles pressed and forced turnovers to open the door to a comeback. A Rojas 3 keyed a 6-0 run to close the gap to 43-40 with 1:17 remaining. He added a 3-point play with 29.5 seconds left to pull his team within 46-45.
After two missed Battle Creek free throws, Anden Schold converted another 3-point play for the Eagles on the team’s third attempt of the possession, pushing them ahead to 48-46 and on the verge of an unlikely victory with 9.6 seconds to go.
“We just kept up the pressure,” Blank said. “Obviously, we didn’t give up, and that was huge. They were able to miss a few free throws for us, but we got three or four turnovers in a row. When you can cut that lead down to four with a minute still to go, you put a lot of pressure on them.”
But Battle Creek answered when Jaxon Kilmurry drove the length of the court for a layup with four seconds to go to tie it, and the teams were off to overtime.
Rojas said the Eagles still felt good at that point.
“I felt like we had all the momentum,” he said. “We knew how to play together at that time. We knew how to beat them when we got to that point.”
Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said the Braves didn’t do the things they needed to do after halftime to clinch a win. He wanted his team to treat it like a 0-0 game, or even that the Braves were trailing, but he felt his team relaxed instead.
“We didn’t execute in the second half,” he said. “We didn’t get the ball to our big guys as much as we did in the first half. We didn’t make our free throws down the stretch. We didn’t handle the pressure, the contact on the press. They kind of wanted it more than we wanted it at the end.”
But he felt the Braves could still get the job done once they were able to force overtime.
“I liked our chances,” Rudloff said. “I thought maybe it would wake us up a little bit and give us an opportunity. But we were 1 for 4 at the free-throw line. They had the momentum, and we crumbled.”
Boden Obst helped Battle Creek jump out to its big halftime lead. He scored all 12 of his points in the first half, but was limited to only two shots the rest of the way.
Hamer added 11 points for the Braves.
Braden Feddern had a game-high 18 points for Lutheran High Northeast and Schold added 12.
The Eagles survived what Blank said was probably the team’s worst half of the season.
“I just thought that Battle Creek did a good job in the first half,” he said. “They made some shots, made some plays, handled our pressure well. But I thought we kind of lost our composure. Things didn’t go our way, so when that happened it kind of snowballed for us. We didn’t really move on to the next play like I would have liked.”
But the team rebounded to reach 10 wins in its 12th game, something it accomplished after graduating five starters from last year.
“Coming in, I don’t think anybody knew what we were going to be and how good we could be,” Blank said. “I think we still have a lot to prove, and that’s our theme this year. It comes down to hard work in practices and continuing to get better.
“We need to continue that hunger through these next few games because it’s a grind here with three really good basketball teams (Clarkson/Leigh, Norfolk Catholic and Wakefield) in the next week-and-a-half. We’re really going to find what we’re made of.”
BATTLE CREEK’S girls held onto their lead after an impressive first 10 minutes to down Lutheran High Northeast 45-28.
The Bravettes (6-5) led 20-8 two minutes into the second half with seven assists.
“This group is a super, super unselfish group,” Battle Creek coach Kobe Lade said. “If there is one word to describe them, I would say they are unselfish. They don’t care who is going to be in the scoring column, and they showed that in the first half.”
The scoring became harder to come by once the Eagles (3-10) switched to an extended 2-3 zone defense, but Battle Creek’s defense prevented any hint of a comeback by never allowing more than four unanswered points.
“I feel that at this point of the season, our defense is ready for the end of the season,” Lade said. “We have shown that we can get after them on that side of the ball. We have a lot of athletes so we can put pressure on teams full-court man-to-man.”
Sami Wemhoff led the Bravettes with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Lutheran High Northeast coach Mike Wiederin said the Eagles continue to struggle offensively.
“I told the girls the last two games have been really fantastic defensively, but we really need somebody to step up,” he said. “We just need to knock down a couple shots to change their mental state. We couldn’t change their mental state.”
Mia Wiederin led the Eagles with 12 points. The Concordia recruit reached the 1,000-point milestone on her first basket.
“She’s just had a great season, but it takes teammates to get 1,000 points,” Mike Wiederin said. “It’s not by herself. She has some great teammates this year. She’s had some great teammates in the past also, and she’s got a great assistant coach (Shannon Spence), and she understands that too.”
BOYS
Lutheran High NE 7 6 14 21 9 – 57
Battle Creek 10 20 9 9 3 – 51
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (10-2): Anden Schold 5-9 2-3 12; Tate Collison 1-2 3-4 5; Josh Rojas 5-13 4-9 17; Braden Feddern 7-19 2-4 18; Landon Johnson 0-6 0-0 0; Emerson Meyer 2-3 1-2 5; Gavin Feddern 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-22 57.
BATTLE CREEK (5-6): Blake Borchers 3-7 0-0 6; Boden Obst 4-6 1-4 2; Ethan Hintz 2-4 0-0 4; Jaxon Kilmurry 3-7 2-6 9; Will Hamer 2-5 7-8 11; Tyler Hassler 1-1 2-4 4; Jaxon Mettler 1-3 0-2 2; Cameron Korth 0-0 0-0 0; Kade Larson 1-4 1-3 3; MJ Wragge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-34 13-27 51.
GIRLS
Lutheran High NE 6 4 9 9 – 28
Battle Creek 16 4 11 14 – 45
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (3-10): Kealy Ranslem 1-8 0-0 2; Avery Koeppe 3-8 2-2 8; Delaney Rose-Hancock 2-6 0-0 4; Sophia Wolff 0-4 0-0 0; Mia Wiederin 5-11 1-2 12; Josie Spence 0-0 0-0 0; Faith Baumgartel 0-2 0-0 0; McKenna Wasson 0-0 0-0 0; Juliana Rojas 0-0 0-0 0; Reagan Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-43 3-4 28.
BATTLE CREEK (6-5): Addi Taake 1-3 0-0 2; Mya Zohner 2-7 2-2 7; Sam Wemhoff 5-11 4-11 14; Tylar Humphrey 2-6 0-0 4; Reagan Brummels 2-8 0-0 4; Abbie Erickson 2-3 0-0 4; Sophie Humphrey 0-4 0-0 0; Jadyn Buckendahl 1-6 0-0 2; Jaid Wehrle 4-5 0-0 8; Jaidyn Smutny 0-0 0-0 0; Karley Freudenburg 0-0 0-0 0; Brittany Borchers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 6-13 45.