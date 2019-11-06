Lutheran High Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt is spending this week preparing to take an Eagle team to the state tournament for the eighth time, but the first since 2016. For Gebhardt, it never gets old.
“It’s been a little while,” she said. “It’s a new group of girls and you love to see them get this opportunity, so it’s very exciting.”
On Sept. 14, the Eagles dropped the semifinal match of the Wakefield/Allen invitational to Hartington Cedar Catholic. At that time, Lutheran High had a record of 7-5.
The Eagles quickly turned around and defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur for third place. That started an incredible run of 22 wins in the team’s last 23 matches.
Gebhardt said she was proud of how her team had overcome adversity.
“We had some tensions and some different issues and just to see the way this team has come together, especially here in the last couple of weeks, is really great.” Gebhardt said. “You try to say it all season long, how important every game is and I think that we’re starting to see it now with the way the power points shake out, that we needed every one of those hard-fought victories to put us where we are now.”
A brutal schedule has prepared the Eagles for a deep run in Lincoln. Of Lutheran High’s 35 matches, 10 have been against teams in this year’s state tournament.
“We like to be tested,” Gebhardt said. “We like to see good teams and have good teams push us. It helps us to see where we are and what we have to work on, so that’s a huge factor in helping us to be where we are.”
Lutheran High has drawn 25-9 Wahoo Neumann in the first round. The Cavaliers finished fourth place in Class C1 last year.
Since a loss to Norfolk Catholic on Oct. 15, the Neumann has reeled off 10 straight victories.
“I’ve seen some film,” Gebhardt said. “They’re solid, they’re athletic, they’re tall. So, it’s going to be a very tough matchup, but we’ve played good teams throughout the year, so we just have to go in there and hope we can play our best game and give them everything we’ve got.”
Gebhardt said the last month of the season has been a lot of fun and that it’s been a total team effort.
Becca Gebhardt leads the Eagles with 403 kills and 388 digs. Aubrey Herbolsheimer has 34 solo blocks on the season, while Chloe Spence has 564 set assists and Halle Berner, 37 service aces.
Many of Summerland’s players were part of Ewing’s Class D2 state runner-up team from a year ago.
The eastern Holt County community joined forces this fall with Clearwater and Orchard to form a new cooperative that may one day become a consolidated school.
The combined enrollments of all three schools pushed the Bobcats into Class C2 for this season.
Summerland is coached by Ewing legend Suz Funk and is 28-5. The Bobcats face a formidable foe right off the bat in Lincoln.
Grand Island Central Catholic is 25-5 on the year, with three of those losses coming at the hands of the top seed in Class C2: Hastings St. Cecilia.
Ashley Koenig leads the Bobcats with 230 kills. Tiana Thramer has 106 ace blocks, Avery Cheatum served up 38 aces and has recorded 394 digs, while Kyra Nilson has 748 set assists.
Wisner-Pilger is making its 16th trip to the state tournament and 14th under Jean Groth, who is completing her 41st season as head coach.
Not many people outside western Cuming and eastern Stanton counties picked the Gators to advance to the state tournament.
Wisner-Pilger lost its subdistrict final to Ponca but advanced to the district final via a wild card.
In David City last Saturday, the Gators shocked the state with a four-set victory over previously once-beaten Mead.
Wisner-Pilger has drawn 29-2 Superior in Thursday’s first round.
The Wildcats feature 6-foot-3 Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer.
The Gators’ 6-1 middle, Rachel Otten, will have her hands full. Otten leads the team with 238 kills and 88 solo blocks. Adison Meyer has 84 service aces and 446 set assists while Karrin Jindra has recorded 348 digs.