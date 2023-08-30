After a disappointing 3-5 injury-filled season, Lutheran High Northeast has its eyes set on a successful season with a new head coach and a strong core trio on offense and defense.
Seniors Josh Rojas, Braden Feddern and Landon Johnson are excited to play one more year together, and they believe this year’s team has all the resources to put together an 8-0 record.
With Mitch Hyde being promoted to co-head coach after serving on the staff for two years as an assistant and Justin Johnson alongside as the other co-head coach, the Eagles are optimistic about the systematic fit.
Hyde said it is a blessing to inherit a strong core such as Rojas, Feddern and Johnson in his first year as head coach.
“These guys are more experienced, obviously,” Hyde said. “Two years ago, Landon was only a sophomore first-year starting quarterback. He has a lot more playing experience. Josh is now in his second year of having a strong impact on our offense. Braden has come a long way from two years ago as well.”
Rojas and Landon Johnson are two-year letter winners and Feddern is a one-year letter winner. All three are experienced and know how to play off each other.
“Obviously, we know a lot of our own playing styles,” Landon Johnson said. “We know what routes are like, what holes to hit. I just think we all know what to do (and) what not to do around each other.”
Landon Johnson also is making his return to action after he suffered a broken leg in the fifth game last year. The Eagles were 2-2 before his injury, and after winning the game against North Central 63-12 in which he got injured, they lost all three remaining games.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound quarterback said the season record could have been different last season if he did not get injured. And, after an 8-0 record two years ago, Landon Johnson and the others said they know it is possible again.
“I think we will have a better record this year,” Feddern said. “Last year we weren’t as close, but we are a lot looser this year as a team — more like a family.”
There will be a little bit of a size and experience difference in the offensive line this season. Landon Johnson said two years ago the team had probably one of the biggest offensive lines the school had seen.
“Now that we are a little smaller, we got to teach our guys you got to get stronger and faster,” he said. “Teach them what it is like to get on the field, because not a lot of them have the playing time like we have. I think it is going to be new for them. It is all a new learning experience for all of us.”
That is something that both Justin Johnson and Hyde acknowledge will take time to grow.
“There will be growing pains, but they are coming along each day (which) is important to us,” Hyde said. “We just are trying to get better each day. They are doing that, so they are on pace to have them where we want them for game one.”
Lutheran High will begin its season — with what Hyde and Justin Johnson call a “tough schedule” — with two road games, including the season-opening game against Wisner-Pilger.
“(Wisner-Pilger) is a good team. They had a good game against us last year,” Hyde said. “They are returning quite a bit of guys this year. It is on their field, so they will be ready to play us.”
Feddern and Landon Johnson are also defensive backs while Rojas also plays linebacker. They said the defense should be really good this year.
“I think our defense was really good last year,” Feddern said. “We didn’t lose a lot of guys from defense. Same guys basically besides our (defensive) tackle, so I think our defense will be even better this year.
“Last year, me and Josh played outside linebacker/defensive back. We would go out when they were spread out. Me and Josh really shut down the inside and outside runs. Not a lot of teams could pass on us. I think we have the ability to be recognized as one of the better defenses in the state.”
On top of the strong defense, they present a dynamic offensive combination with Rojas as a 1,000-yard rusher last year and Feddern as a wide receiver. Rojas said his threat on the field so far has mostly been as a rusher, but he can be versatile and play the role as a receiver when he needs to.
“I am liking the offense a lot better this year,” Feddern said. “I think we have a lot of good. Our line is looking all right. And Josh was a good running back last year.”
Also, Feddern is excited to have Landon Johnson back at quarterback.
“It is easy to get past a guy and have Landon throw a ball right into your hands,” Feddern said.
It will be seen what the Eagles can put together. Hyde, along with Justin Johnson, hopes to be able continue to build the program.
Hyde said being a head coach was something he had not thought much about until the opportunity came, but once it came, he knew it was the right decision to accept right upon offered.
“I know these kids; I have been able to coach them for two years,” Hyde said. “(They are) fun to work with. We go out and have fun every day.
“The kids are great kids, which is one of the most important factors to me. I am excited about it. They are very coachable kids with good talents. It will be important just to continue to have success this year (and) just continue to build off that success year after year.”