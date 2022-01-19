Trystan Scott sank a lead-sealing jumper with 1 minute, 15 seconds left that put Lutheran High Northeast in front of Clarkson/Leigh 49-46, seemingly setting the stage for a frenzied finish.
This time, the frenzied finish came in the form of missed chances.
In the final 8.1 seconds alone, the visiting Patriots missed two chances from the field and the host Eagles missed two free throws.
In the end, Class C No. 8 Lutheran High hung on to knock off No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh 50-48 at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center on Tuesday night.
"It was so crazy," Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said.
In a matchup of teams with identical 11-1 records coming in, both teams held sizable leads in a contest that turned into a tight tussle as the night progressed. Lutheran High led for all of the final 13 minutes after a Mason Petersen 3-pointer for a 32-31 lead, but the Eagles never built a lead of more than seven.
"We just didn't do a good enough job of finishing tonight," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jeff Bachman said.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, they couldn't capitalize on opportunities down the stretch.
The final chances came with 8.1 seconds left on the clock after Lutheran High stepped out of bounds in the corner following a missed shot. Coming out of the timeout, Carter Hanel came open near the top of the key, but his jumper from near the free-throw line was off the mark.
"It was a good look, and he can hit from that range," Bachman said. "I'll take that shot anytime."
Cort McKeown pulled down the rebound and was fouled as he hit the floor. McKeown suffered a bloody nose, and Blank had to substitute in a player to attempt the free throws. Both free throws were missed with 3.5 seconds left. Clarkson/Leigh got the rebound and called its final timeout immediately.
Jarred Novotny took the inbounds pass all the way to his own 3-point line before he needed to attempt a last-second shot, but the ball clanked from one side of the rim to the other and away after the final horn.
"I was sweating over here. I thought it was good," Blank said. "I didn't want to lose like that. I'm so glad it didn't go in."
Scott proved to be the difference for Lutheran High. The 5-foot-7 senior finished with a game-high 22 points, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. His lone 3 of the second half gave the Eagles their largest lead of the second half at 44-37 with 5:32 left, and his final basket with 1:15 on the clock — a mid-range jumper after driving from one side of the arc to the other — was enough to keep the Patriots at bay.
"Every time we needed either a spark or a bucket, he just made a play," Blank said.
Four of the five Patriots starters finished in double figures and combined for 46 points. Kyle Kasik finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Carter Hanel had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jarred Novotny and Eli Hays had 10 points each.
"It was a tough defensive matchup," Blank said. "We hung with our man-to-man the whole night. I probably would've liked to mix in our 1-3-1 a little bit, but they've got so good of guards that they don't turn it over very much, so I didn't think our 1-3-1 would've been as disruptive as it normally is. But our guys kept battling."
Both teams left something to be desired at the free-throw line. Clarkson/Leigh was 10 of 21, while Lutheran High was 10 of 22. Lutheran High finished 50% (17 of 34) from the field, including 6 of 15 from deep.
"I just think our patience on offense was the key," Scott said. "When we slow down the ball and get into our half-court offense, I feel like none of these guys can stop us when we're in our half-court offense."
Clarkson/Leigh was 37.5% (18 of 48), including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.
"When you lose a game by two points and you miss 11 free throws, that tells the tale right there," Bachman said. "It doesn't just come down to that. We had some bad defensive possessions, we had some turnovers, we missed some shots. It never comes down to just one thing."
TO BEGIN THE night, three Patriots finished in double figures to lead the Clarkson/Leigh girls to a 61-35 victory against Lutheran High.
Sophomore Chloe Hanel scored a game-high 19 points, 11 of those in the second half. Kennedy Settje finished with 12 points, and Faith Indra hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Just four Eagles found the scoring column. Mia Wiederin and Mia Furst combined for 27 of Lutheran High's 35 points.
Girls game
C/L 19 8 13 21 — 61
LHNE 8 6 6 15 — 35
CLARKSON/LEIGH (10-5): Cadence Indra 0 1-2 1; Chloe Hanel 8 2-2 19; Makenna Held 2 0-0 4; Kennedy Settje 4 3-5 12; Faith Indra 4 0-0 11; Jessica Hoffman 1 0-1 2; Korbee Wendt 2 0-0 4; Brynn Settje 2 2-2 8. Totals 23 8-12 61.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-9): Kealy Ranslem 2 1-2 6; Mia Furst 4 2-6 11; Kylie Herbolsheimer 1 0-0 2; Mia Wiederin 7 1-2 16. Totals 13 4-10 35.
Boys game
C/L 11 16 10 11 — 48
LHNE 11 14 16 9 — 50
CLARKSON/LEIGH (11-2): Jarred Novotny 2 5-11 10; Eli Hays 4 1-2 10; Kyle Kasik 6 2-4 14; Carter Hanel 6 0-2 12; Mitch Beeson 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 10-21 48.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (12-1): Trystan Scott 7 4-9 22; Cort McKeown 2 2-3 7; Braden Feddern 0 0-2 0; Josh Rojas 0 1-2 1; Micah Baumgartel 2 0-1 4; Mason Petersen 3 3-4 10; Keaton Ranslem 3 0-1 6. Totals 17 10-22 50.