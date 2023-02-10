The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team’s regular rotation only allowed five baskets on Friday.
And that set up some feel-good fourth quarter field goals by the Eagles in their home finale.
Lutheran High Northeast’s defense shut down Summerland throughout a 56-32 victory.
The Bobcats (17-4) finished 7 for 38 from the floor, with two of their makes coming after both teams emptied their benches.
“That’s a good basketball team, so to do that in that situation was good,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “I thought we were kind of playing around with some different ways of defending them, and we came back to doing what’s got us here, and that’s the pressure 1-3-1 (zone).
“I thought our pressure was good and we were moving well. Sometimes when you trap good basketball teams, it can cause some things to open up. But we kept them off balance with our pressure and our movement.”
The defensive performance came after Lutheran High Northeast (15-5) surrendered a season-high 66 points in Tuesday’s loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
“That’s been our focus the last couple games – getting back to the defensive mentality,” Blank said. “It’s fun to play offense, but when we have our most success, it’s when we get stops that lead to offense. That was the focus tonight, and the boys did that well.”
The Eagles forced 15 turnovers in the first half, and transition points keyed a 17-0 run that helped them take control after the Bobcats took an early 7-4 lead with two of their three field goals in the first half.
Lutheran High Northeast carried a 42-16 lead into the fourth quarter, and that allowed Blank to send the team’s two seniors – Zachary Baumann and Logan Stromquist – into the game with 6:01 remaining.
Each member of the class of 2023 hit a 3-pointer for his first field goal of the season.
“It’s kind of picture perfect, right?” Blank said. “Going into the game, it’s a game between two pretty good teams. You never know if you’re going to get that chance as a coach. For them to be able to get in there, they probably don’t get as many minutes as they want.
“It was great to see their teammates excited for them when they hit those 3s because they mean a lot to this program. They don’t get the publicity in the paper or in the stat categories, but they mean a lot to us as leaders and good, young men. To have them have some success tonight was really special.”
Josh Rojas led the Eagles with 16 points. Anden Schold added 11 while Braden Feddern chipped in 10.
SUMMERLAND’S GIRLS needed to rally in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game losing streak.
But the Bobcats held Lutheran High Northeast scoreless for the first 5:23 of the final period and scored 10 unanswered points to claim a 49-42 victory.
“We extended our pressure to full court and got them to turn the basketball over a little bit,” Summerland coach Greg Appleby said. “Then we got better ball movement and player movement to get stuff going.”
Hadley Cheatum – who had a game-high 21 points – hit four free throws during the 10-0 run to start the fourth and help the Bobcats turn a 34-31 deficit into a 41-34 lead.
“It was really tough in that fourth quarter,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Mike Wiederin said. “In the third quarter we played amazing. We took their seven-point lead and turned it into a three-point lead. That’s a 10-point difference.
“They did the same thing to us in the fourth quarter. We just didn’t finish off in the fourth quarter.”
Neither team had a great shooting night – which resulted in both teams collecting 45 rebounds.
Summerland (17-3) led 24-17 at the half despite going 8 for 36.
Adyson Mlnarik was the focus of the Eagles’ defense, and the Bobcats’ leading scorer for the season finished with 10 points on 2 for 14 shooting from the floor – both layups.
“We took away their best player,” Wiederin said. “She’s probably equal to our best player, who is Mia Wiederin. Those two are probably two of the better players in Northeast Nebraska going against each other. We just didn’t want her to have the ball in her hands. When she has the ball in her hands, they’re very dangerous.”
Appleby said Lutheran High Northeast (6-15) did a nice job defensively. He said a couple of Bobcats stepped up to help on the offensive end.
“They chased our leading scorer, Adyson Mlnarik, all over and held her to 10 (points) but I thought a big key was the Robertson girls, Preslie and Lydia, combined for 15 tonight,” he said. “Those were 15 big ones tonight because Ady usually gets 22, so we were 12 down.”
The rally kept Summerland from going into the postseason with three consecutive losses after starting out 16-1.
“We lost our last two to Elkhorn Valley in the (Niobrara Valley Conference) tournament and we lost a tough one (Thursday) night to EPPJ,” Appleby said. “This is big going into subdistricts. We have it at our place which should help our shooting since we shoot there every day. It was nice to get a win against Lutheran High tonight.”
Mia Wiederin scored 20 points for the Eagles, who face Stanton at Clarkson to begin subdistrict play on Monday.
Even with the loss, Mike Wiederin is pleased with how his team is playing. The Eagles won three out of four contests prior to Friday.
“Summerland is one of the better teams in C2 and we played with them all the way to the end,” he said. “All in all, we’re really happy with where we’re at.”
BOYS
Summerland 7 4 5 16 – 32
Lutheran High NE 15 11 16 14 – 56
SUMMERLAND (17-4): Jaykwon Petite 0-4 0-2 0; Sam Cheatum 1-5 2-2 5; Alec Schindler 3-5 2-5 8; Michael Koenig 1-12 4-6 7; Kellen Mlnarik 0-0 2-2 2; Preston Hoke 0-5 1-2 1; Carter Bergman 1-2 2-2 4; Dylan Barlow 0-2 2-2 2; Matthew Potter 0-0 0-0 0; Parker Napier 1-1 0-0 3; Barrett Stearns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 7-38 15-23 32.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (15-5): Anden Schol 4-6 0-4 11; Tate Collison 1-5 0-0 2; Josh Rojas 6-11 2-4 16; Braden Feddern 5-10 1-3 10; Landon Johnson 3-7 0-0 7; Emerson Meyer 0-2 2-2 2; Gavin Feddern 1-3 0-0 2; Zachary Baumann 1-1 0-0 3; Logan Stromquist 1-1 0-0 3; Ian McDonald 0-1 0-0 0; Charlie Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0; Zack Nykodym 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 5-13 56.
GIRLS
Summerland 8 16 7 18 – 49
Lutheran High NE 10 7 17 8 – 42
SUMMERLAND (17-3): Lydia Robertson 1-9 2-4 5; Preslie Robertson 3-4 1-2 10; Adyson Mlnarik 2-14 6-11 10; Hadley Cheatum 7-22 7-9 21; Emily Ahlers 1-8 0-0 2; Harper Klabenes 0-2 1-2 1; Ashley Pischel 0-1 0-0 0; Aislynn Kester 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-61 17-28 49.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (6-15): Kealy Ranselm 3-10 0-0 8; Avery Koeppe 2-3 0-0 4; Delaney Rose-Hancock 1-4 1-2 3; Sophia Wolff 3-10 0-0 7; Mia Wiederin 7-22 4-6 20; Faith Baumgartel 0-0 0-0 0; Josie Spence 0-0 0-0 0; McKenna Wasson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 16-49 5-9 42.