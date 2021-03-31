Let the morel hunt begin

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

One of my favorite foods only grows in the wild for a short period of each year and requires tremendous effort to find. Maybe that’s what makes morel mushrooms so good (although a little cracker and egg breading before you fry them helps).

I ate my first morel mushrooms about five years ago when I purchased them at a roadside stand not even sure if I was buying the real deal. They were the most delicious items I’d ever eaten. The roadside stand no longer sells them, so I’m left to hunting for them on my own, which is no easy task.

According to the Backyard Farmer, morel mushrooms can be found in mid-April in the Southeastern part of Nebraska, the beginning of May in Central Nebraska and mid-May in the Eastern and Western areas of Nebraska. This means, if a person times it right and is willing to travel and hike through miles of forest, they could dine on morel mushrooms for a month. Since that’s a little difficult to do for most of us, I’m planning for a mid-May morel hunt right here in Northeast Nebraska.

So what do you look for when you’re morel hunting? Loose soil and decaying vegetation in wooded areas are ideal. Think fallen trees and rotting tree stumps. Don’t think about ticks and snakes, which also like wooded areas and vegetation.

Last year was my first successful hunt at a location that I will no way divulge. We’re walking along and I about stepped on a nice morel growing in an area that had been burned a few years ago. It now had a few ashes and some rotting logs and was the ideal environment for mushrooms. It was a wonderful find.

A few years ago I thought I would be really smart and grow my own morels from spores purchased on the Internet. I found an area in a wooded area close by our home and scattered some ashes with the spores, as I heard that’s what they like.

Come to find out, it’s nearly impossible to grow your own morels as you need to balance the pH in the soil and blend in one cup of peat moss for each 2-foot area of morel spores each week for 30 days before morel season. I haven’t looked under my secret tree yet, but I’ll bet no morel mushrooms are growing there.

I’ve read that a morel will emerge, grow and then die in the span of about four to six days. If you go hunting too early, they’ll be hidden under leaves. If you go too late, they’re dried up or eaten by bugs. It’s a little tricky when morel season actually starts because maybe it’s an early spring or maybe it’s a late spring this year. There’s no hard and fast rule to morel mushroom propagation.

Which makes them all the more special. I’ve got my mesh morel picking bag ready, and I may start traipsing around this month just in case they start popping out early. I need to start liking an easier-to-find food.

