Let’s sit down and talk

Not everyone is going to have the same opinions as one another, that’s just a fact. But just because we don’t have the same opinions, doesn’t mean we can’t get along with each other. In today’s day and age, it seems that we are more divided than ever. “Touchy subjects” seem to be brought up more and more often and sometimes, we just don’t know how to respond in these situations. Here’s how I deal with these kinds of situations.
First, I like to listen to what the other person has to say. This allows the other person to get out what they are thinking and just lay it all out on the table. While they are talking and explaining their point of view, I listen and try to see things from their perspective. This allows me to be put in the presence of new information that I may not have heard before.
Once, they are done talking, I like to take a moment and collect my thoughts. The information they have laid out in front of me might change my perspective on things or maybe it might make me stay in the same position. Once I gather my thoughts, I like to explain myself and where I’m coming from. This allows the other person to be presented with information they may not have heard before and maybe give them a new perspective on things.
Through this process, it allows myself and others to have a good way of communicating. I try to stay away from yelling and fighting because that is not going to solve anything. If anything, that is going to make matters worse. It seems like in today’s society all we do is yell and point fingers at one another. By just sitting down and listening to one another, we can become more productive and possibly become more united.