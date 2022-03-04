Are you sick of hearing about Wordle? I am — and I actually play it!
For those of you who have no idea what I’m talking about, Wordle is an online word game in which you have six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day by inputting letters, which then turn black, yellow or green to indicate, respectively, whether those letters are not in the word at all, are in the word but in the wrong spot or are in the word in the correct spot.
The Wordle c-r-a-z-e — and “craze” is an understatement — has spawned numerous knockoff games with various innovations. For example, there is Quordle, in which a person’s word guess is input into four game boards at once, and a person has nine total chances to figure out all four words. And then there is Octordle, in which — you guessed it — a person has to work on eight boards at once (with 13 total guesses).
And if you want a silly game in which there is no skill involved at all, you can play Letterle, in which the puzzle consists of just one letter, and your job is to guess that letter. Here, the word “guess” is completely on point.
For many people, one of the major draws of Wordle, which was created by a regular Joe and then purchased by the New York Times, is that a person can share his/her success online with friends. That is not a draw for me at all; I just like games and play them for myself.
I suspect that one of the other draws of Wordle is that it is wildly popular, and people tend to jump on whatever bandwagon is driving by.
I started playing Wordle not because it is popular but because it is a fun and somewhat challenging word game — and I enjoyed adding it to my repertoire of other word games. Yes, I play other word games online and have for years. What amazes me is how Wordle has taken the internet by s-t-o-r-m as if previously there had been a dearth of interesting, fun and challenging word games. The fact of the matter is that there are numerous captivating, brain-exercising word games online that are free and require no sign-in account.
For example, what better place to find great word play than at a dictionary site? For a variety of quick multiple-choice word games, go to merriam-webster.com. On the day that I wrote this, for example, you could play a game in which you look at a picture and identify the word that describes it, play two different games that test your knowledge of challenging words, play a game that tests your knowledge of eponyms (my knowledge is apparently lacking) and play a game in which you identify the names of breeds of dogs based on pictures of the dogs.
At the end of each game, you can check how your score compares with those of others in your age group. And for those of you who care about such things, it also looks as if you can share your scores on Facebook and Twitter.
I also occasionally play online DKM games. The site has a variety of different types of games, including 13 word games.
I’m sure that there are tons of other online word games that are similarly free and require no sign-in account. If you have any suggestions, I’d love to hear from you. Popularity and sharing features are totally unimportant.
The only important thing is that they’re appealing to logophiles (a word that can be found on merriam-webster.com).
