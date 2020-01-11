Let’s clear one thing up from get-go: I’m not a fan of drawing attention to myself.
That’s part of the reason it has taken more than a decade to follow up on an idea proposed by a work colleague to write about going a “week without.”
The basic premise of a “week without” is to remove some major facet of your daily routine and later write about the experience. The point is to get you to examine the necessity and importance of certain facets of your life.
The initial suggestions my colleague offered included going a week without a cellphone — which would not be practical unless I took a week of vacation — or a week without coffee or alcohol. I don’t drink either very often.
The last suggestion she offered was a weeklong shift in an important element of my basic morning routine — a week without makeup.
I’m a true child of the 1980s. Applying cosmetics — foundation, eye and lip color, eye liner, mascara — has been part of my daily routine since junior high.
While I’ve learned to tone it down since Joan Cusack in the movie “Working Girl,” I’ve always felt like makeup has helped me look like I have it all together.
Even when that’s not the case.
So what would happen if this mid-40s career woman and soon-to-be grandma — er, glamma — with a long history of body image issues dropped all of the filters and took away the entire facade of cosmetics for a week?
Would I find the courage to go out of the house without my “war paint?” If I did, what kind of reaction would I get from friends and colleagues? Would anyone question it?
The results surprised me, mostly in a good way. I started with something easy — a post-Christmas weekend that included only a Saturday night trip to church and weather that provided a great excuse for me to stay home all day Sunday.
The work week was the true test. I told no one what I was doing, so I expected to have someone ask why I looked as if I was battling something akin to the plague. (Or at least ask if I was feeling OK.)
Thankfully, no one did.
I got a curious stare from a woman at the sub shop I frequently visit for lunch. I didn’t ask her what the look was about, but I got the impression she had trouble recognizing me as the customer who regularly orders a salad with no tomatoes or banana peppers.
It seemed as if strangers weren’t as friendly. No one went out of their way to smile and say hello, but that very likely could have been my self-consciousness reflecting off of someone else’s bad day.
I thought the elimination of the cosmetics portion of my morning routine would save time. It didn’t. But the plight of remembering not to put makeup on was undoubtedly the most remarkable part of the challenge. I found it odd that something done so deliberately also could become so habitual.
As soon as my “week without” ended, I gladly fell back into that comfortable routine, and I was more than happy to dig out my makeup bag when the new work week came around.
The most important thing I realized from my “week without” was that I don’t wear makeup to please other people. I wear makeup because it makes me feel better about myself.
That reason might sound vain, but it’s comforting to know it’s possible to fly under the radar with or without that extra coat of paint.
Like I said, I’m not a fan of drawing attention to myself.
* * *
What would you give up for a week? Try your own #WeekWithout challenge and tell us about your results by tagging @norfolknews on Twitter.