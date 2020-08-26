Chickens are the most influential animals in the world. They have definitely been the source of the most well-known idioms. I’ve been thinking of these sayings when I feed my flock of seven hens in the backyard.
The chicken yard was where my ancestors must have learned a lot of life lessons probably because they and all their neighbors each had a flock of laying hens. Here’s some examples of sayings that they all got from their chickens.
You might have heard of “pecking order” where there is an order from least to greatest in a group and everyone knows where they fall in the order. Chickens invented pecking order as they will peck at each other to determine who is the top chicken in the pen.
I just added two hens to my flock, and it didn’t take long for the new pecking order to be established.
I let the chickens out of their pen to wander around our farm as they always return to their roosts at night.
There are some mornings when I don’t let the chickens out of their pen until noon and there are a couple who are somehow able to flap their wings and get over the top of the 8-foot enclosure. When women would mention how someone they knew had “flown the coop,” everyone knew exactly what they meant.
The chickens diligently scratch at the ground in our landscaping finding any bugs they can which is probably where “scratching out a living” came from.
My brothers and sisters used to always call each other “chickens” if we thought someone was afraid of something and now I know why as my chickens are afraid of everything. They’ll flap their wings wildly if a leaf drifts by. After seeing these chickens run across an open space like they’re running for their lives, I understand how being called a “chicken” aptly describes a person who’s not very brave.
There are also the terms “don’t ruffle your feathers” and “getting up with the chickens” that absolutely come from hens that get upset and from chickens who like to be on their perch going to sleep the minute the sun is setting so they can be awake when the sun comes up.
I’d never thought about the saying “the empty nest” until it occurred to me it actually comes from chicken owners having no chickens left and having empty nests.
People have used chicken phrases for a long time to describe daily life, which means chickens really are the most influential animals in the world.