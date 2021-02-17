Everyone has goals to accomplish, people to see, and places to be. I’m no exception, and sometimes I get so caught up in life, I forget to slow down and actually live in the moment.
My faith in Jesus Christ is a huge part of my life, and Lent reminds me to slow down and appreciate everything Christ has done for me.
For Christians, Lent is a time of reflection and preparation before Easter and symbolizes when Christ was tempted by Satan for 40 days in the desert.
Oftentimes, people give something up, such as candy or TV; spend more time in God’s Word, the Bible; pray more frequently; or attend church more often. However, everyone’s time of Lent is different, as each of us have a personal relationship with Christ.
My personal focus during the Lenten season is to spend more time in God’s Word, specifically the New Testament where I can read and learn about Christ’s life and lessons. I once again learn about Christ’s crucifixion, when He died on the cross, and resurrection, when He rose from the grave, and this prepares me for Easter.
This Lenten season reminds me that Christ died for each and every one of us, and His resurrection ensures that every person who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.
While Lent is considered a solemn time when we reflect on our sins, we can always find joy in Christ’s love for us.