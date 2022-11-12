The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report doesn’t bode well for Nebraska, especially the northeast part of the state.
According to the report released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the extreme (D3) or exceptional (D4) drought categories now cover the entire Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
The effects of the drought were again part of the discussion at Thursday’s LENRD Committee of the Whole meeting when directors considered allocations for irrigation wells in the district’s quantity management sub-areas.
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the LENRD Board of Directors voted to limit irrigators not already under the 9-acre-inch allocation to 15 inches of water per certified acre for the 2023 growing season. The limit is for wells located in a D3 or D4 area.
Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant general manager, explained to the committee Thursday that the water allocations approved two weeks ago did not apply to wells in the quantity management sub-areas, which are in parts of Madison and Wayne counties.
In Madison County, the 2022 allocations for the sub-areas were 18-acre inches for gravity/flood irrigation, 13 inches for subsurface drip systems and 14 inches for center pivots.
For Wayne County, the allocations were 17 inches for gravity, 12 inches for subsurface drip and 13 inches for center pivots.
Bruckner said the allocations for the sub-areas have not changed since they were put in place in 2013.
Director Gary Loftis suggested lowering the gravity/flood irrigation allocation to 15 inches to match the limits the board approved last month for wells not under the 9-inch allocation.
Bruckner will have a recommendation on the sub-area allocations for the board to consider at its next meeting, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Illegal irrigation use
Bruckner also updated the committee on steps the LENRD has taken to address irrigators who used more water than they were allocated in 2022, and he shared information on what the LENRD maintains is an illegal use of an irrigation well in Thurston County.
Bruckner said public hearings for the water use violations would be Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. A quorum of the LENRD board will be needed each day, as well as a court reporter to keep an official record.
The LENRD has 172 wells that are subject to the 9-inch-per-acre allocation. Those wells were drilled after 2017. Those well owners signed documents saying they would adhere to that allocation.
At the Oct. 27 board meeting, Bruckner said more than 40 irrigators in the district could face penalties for exceeding the 9-inch allocation. Each of those landowners is entitled to a public hearing before the LENRD board to state their case.
Based on phone conversations he’s had to date, Bruckner said 25 to 30 irrigators probably will attend their hearings while others will accept the penalty the LENRD board approved Oct. 27. That penalty is a 1-inch reduction in allocation for every inch of water they used over what they were allotted this year. The penalty would be in place for two growing seasons.
LENRD directors will hear from those at the hearings before determining whether the penalty should be levied or waived.
What the penalty will be for the Thurston County irrigator might be discussed at the Nov. 22 LENRD meeting. That well owner was sent a certified letter last week but as of Thursday the LENRD hadn’t heard from him, nor been notified the letter was delivered.
Bruckner said the letter demanded that the underground pipe that is connected to one irrigation system be excavated, cut and permanently plugged. That action, he said, is what the LENRD board’s executive board had agreed on.
Director Gary Loftis said he thought the executive board also discussed an additional penalty but added that it’s probably not appropriate to talk about that in open session.
Other directors agreed that an additional penalty was appropriate. Director Roger Gustafson was one of them. He likened the situation to someone shoplifting and all they had to do was give the stuff back.
“This just isn't a one-time thing. It’s a long-term violation,” he said. “And I'm not understanding the penalty is just that you have to stop.”
Director Matt Steffen added that, without a penalty, others could irrigate without the proper permits and face no penalty other than having to shut down if they get caught.
General manager Mike Sousek agreed with Bruckner’s interpretation of the executive board’s decision to only sever the pipe and cap it. He added that if the well owner doesn’t want to do that, then he will be asked to attend a public hearing.
Some directors were apprehensive about discussing the situation more in open session. Sousek said if the directors want to pursue a different route, he could find out if the LENRD’s legal counsel is available to attend the Nov. 22 board meeting so the matter can be discussed. Nothing definite was decided.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Committee of the Whole met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Joel Hansen, Bob Noonan and Scott McHenry.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, about 15 members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 1 hours, 30 minutes.
Discussion items included:
— Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives: FYRA Engineering will be at the Tuesday, Nov. 22, LENRD board meeting to give a report. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said FYRA’s study to date shows the potential for a retention cell and the possibility that one or two structures proposed for the watershed could be eliminated. FYRA is working on cost estimates and a cost-benefit analysis.
— Scribner Air Base east dam project: FYRA Engineering will give an update Nov. 22.
— Elkhorn Riverbank stabilization near Scribner: LENRD projects manager Curt Becker said construction was started and that the project is close to being finished with one hiccup: The engineer miscalculated how much riprap was needed. That issue will be worked out with FEMA and the engineers.
— Maple Creek Recreation Area campground lighting: JP Electric submitted the lone bid to run wire to the six light poles. The $4,860 bid will be acted on Nov. 22.
— LENRD Phase 2 and 3 management areas: Connor Baldwin, groundwater management area specialist, gave a report on crop history, soil tests, irrigation test results, nitrogen applied and yield data from 2021 for the Phase 2 and 3 management areas, which are mainly in Pierce County.
— Assessing nitrate contamination in Northeast Nebraska: Erin Haacker, professor at the University of Nebraska, gave an update on a project that a UNL graduate student was doing. The student is no longer in the program, and Haacker said she and others at UNL will take over the work and eventually have a report.
— New pickup: The board on Nov. 22 will consider purchasing a 2023 Ford F-150 supercab from Courtesy Ford for $42,385. The truck being replaced will either be sold to highest bidder or traded.