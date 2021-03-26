The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District directors approved an agreement to help the Village of Winslow demolish houses badly damaged in the 2019 flood.
The village flooded severely in 2019, said Curt Becker, projects manager. The town’s levee doesn’t provide protection for a 100-year flood event. Because of this, the village hopes to relocate out of the floodplain.
Winslow was able to apply for funds from FEMA that will pay homeowners for their properties on the floodplain. Properties are appraised and an offer is made to the homeowner. If he or she accepts, then the village buys it and is responsible for demolishing the property. The program is entirely voluntary.
The agreement in front of the board was to help pay for a portion of the demolition not to exceed $109,562.50.
Board member Chad Korth said he believes the homeowners should be responsible for the costs, and the district should not use taxpayer money to assist them.
Board member Joel Hansen thought that in this case, the district has a responsibility to the village, he said.
“So I guess the way I see it with the flood, the NRD has the responsibility to protect property. And I think we can do it one of two ways here. I think we can help the community put back the levee for future protection or else we can remove the structures,” he said. “I think in this case it probably is a good idea (to help remove the structures).”
Board member Matt Steffen asked if this would open the door for the district to assist homeowners elsewhere to relocate.
“I see it as a special project because it’s a community,” said Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD. “It’s a community effort, it’s not an individual doing it.”
In the end, the board voted 10-1 in favor of the agreement, with Korth voting against it.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nielsen Center, 200 Anna Stalp Drive, West Point.
Board members present: Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Joel Hansen, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent: Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Bob Noonan and Scott McHenry.
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 40 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Approved Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Approved Winslow property acquisition project interlocal agreement.
— Approved Pender flood mitigation project interlocal agreement.
— Amended and approved Willow Creek Dam drainage tile installation agreement.
— Extended deadline for bids for Willow Creek Dam pore pressure mitigation — phase 1 project.