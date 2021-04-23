The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors approved funds for electrical equipment updates at Maskenthine Lake, despite the objections of one board member.
The board voted to accept a bid for two electrical panels for $39,250 at Thursday night’s meeting.
The updates were originally planned for last summer and were delayed because parts were unavailable, said board vice chairman Roger Gustafson.
Board member Chad Korth said he thinks the updates are unnecessary.
“I think we could save the taxpayers $40,000 by putting a sign at the door saying, ‘Our electrical service is this … and we can’t accept big campers with all the big inputs and big amount of electricity that they need.’ I just see this as a want, not a need,” Korth said. “Why do we need to continue to expand and expand and expand our service? What more do we get out of it?”
“Let’s just save a little money — save the taxpayers some money.”
Board member Scott Clausen said the district should maintain the camp.
“The way I look at this, if that campground is going to continue on, if I pull up to a campground and the electrical doesn’t work and it keeps tripping breakers all the time, I’ll be damned if I go back again. And that’s probably the way most people are going to be,” Clausen said. “So, you either got to close it up or fix it.”
Korth argued that campground could be used for tents only.
“Close it up. Put it tent camping only,” he said. “I guarantee you’ll fill it up.”
The board voted to approve the updates in the end, with only Korth voting against the motion.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 1508 Square Turn Blvd and virtually over Zoom.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent: Gary Loftis, Robert Huntley
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved an interlocal agreement between the Logan East Rural Water System and the City of Oakland for an emergency hook-up to the Logan East water main.
— Approved contract for security improvements for the Logan East Rural Water System in the amount of $5,500.
— Approved Maskenthine campground electrical update for $39,250.
— Approved consent and crossing easement agreement with Sandhills Energy LLC for Logan East Rural Water System.
— Authorized staff to issue notice of violation to farm owners and operators out of compliance with Phase 2 and 3 area reporting requirements in Pierce and Madison County.
— Approved updates to the employee handbook.