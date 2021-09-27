Hi, I am Kennedy Settje. I go to Leigh High School and am a senior this year. I live in Creston, which is about 10 miles from Leigh. I am from a family of seven. I have an older sister in college, twin sisters who are freshmen and a younger sister in 4th grade. I also have a dog that’s about 2 years old.

In my free time, I enjoy going shopping and spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy playing sports, and I’m involved in volleyball, basketball and track and field. I have played on a volleyball club team for multiple years, as well as a club basketball team. All of these activities are a good way for me to get out of the house and do something that I enjoy.

My plans for after high school are still undecided. However, I know I don’t want to travel out of state for college. I prefer to stay closer to home. I plan to go into something dealing with the medical field, although I’m unsure about what exactly. I plan to do some college visits and job shadows within the next couple months.

I started working at the pool the summer after my freshman year of high school and have worked there for three summers so far. I’m certified as both a lifeguard and a pool manager.

I’m taking 2 college classes this semester. I’ve taken multiple college classes throughout my high school years. I’ll be going into college with quite a few credits already done, which will be nice. I’m excited to finish out my senior year of high school.

Tags

In other news

'Star Wars' wars: Which episode is the best?

'Star Wars' wars: Which episode is the best?

When “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” made its premiere in 1977, it captivated audiences. One uncle of mine once estimated he saw it seven times in the theater alone. My first “Star Wars” experience would’ve been when my grandmother was babysitting me and introduced me to episodes four t…

+8
Norfolk blanks Omaha Benson, 24-0

Norfolk blanks Omaha Benson, 24-0

OMAHA — The Norfolk High football team traveled to Omaha, entering the game against the Omaha Benson Bunnies on a three-game losing streak in search of its first victory in September, which is what they found in the 24-0 win on Friday.

Love for reading started young

Love for reading started young

My name is Maddox Weckerle-Dietz, and I am a senior at Norfolk Senior High School. One of my earliest childhood memories is sitting in bed, sleepy-eyed, as my parents read me bedtime stories. From the pages arose mighty castles, glittering dragons and hideous trolls. In another childhood mem…

+19
Cardinals shock top-ranked Bluejays

Cardinals shock top-ranked Bluejays

ALBION — In 2001, Boone Central defeated Pierce in the Class C1 state championship game. It was the Cardinals’ first year of existence following the consolidation of Albion and Petersburg high schools.