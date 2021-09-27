Hi, I am Kennedy Settje. I go to Leigh High School and am a senior this year. I live in Creston, which is about 10 miles from Leigh. I am from a family of seven. I have an older sister in college, twin sisters who are freshmen and a younger sister in 4th grade. I also have a dog that’s about 2 years old.
In my free time, I enjoy going shopping and spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy playing sports, and I’m involved in volleyball, basketball and track and field. I have played on a volleyball club team for multiple years, as well as a club basketball team. All of these activities are a good way for me to get out of the house and do something that I enjoy.
My plans for after high school are still undecided. However, I know I don’t want to travel out of state for college. I prefer to stay closer to home. I plan to go into something dealing with the medical field, although I’m unsure about what exactly. I plan to do some college visits and job shadows within the next couple months.
I started working at the pool the summer after my freshman year of high school and have worked there for three summers so far. I’m certified as both a lifeguard and a pool manager.
I’m taking 2 college classes this semester. I’ve taken multiple college classes throughout my high school years. I’ll be going into college with quite a few credits already done, which will be nice. I’m excited to finish out my senior year of high school.