Legislative bill for collecting DNA

Legislative Bill 496, which would allow law enforcement to collect DNA samples from those accused of felonies, made its way through Nebraska’s Legislature this past session. Collected samples would be fed into a federal database and assist law enforcement in closing a number of yet-unsolved cases. Samples would be collected only from people accused of serious crimes such as kidnapping, murder and robbery.
Ideally, it also would serve to exonerate the wrongfully accused. Despite the fact that this bill would be a boon to law enforcement, there was considerable pushback against it. There were many valid concerns over the bill, such as those voiced by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, who fears that people who plead down to lower-level crimes may have a hard time getting their DNA samples removed from the database. However, there is one concern that has been expressed that I believe to be entirely unreasonable: The claim that the bill is racist. Some say that the bill is expected to disproportionately affect people of color.
This argument astounds me because it comes from those who claim to stand stalwartly against racism, but the claim itself is based around the assumption that people of color are likely to be involved in serious crimes. It is truly a shame that the issue of race has become so heavily entangled in tense political deliberations over law enforcement. Sadly, little can be done about the politicization of law enforcement at this point, as it has already gotten entirely out of hand. All our lawmakers can do is try to come to a just decision and to remain objective as they do so, and it would seem to me that the only way to remain truly objective in matters like this one is to leave race out of the question. People of all races should be expected to follow the law, and all should be punished for breaking it.