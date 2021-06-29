‘Lefty Olson’ Mid-Summer Classic a labor of love

WAKEFIELD — After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the 34th annual “Lefty Olson” Mid-Summer Baseball Classic was played this past weekend at Graves Park in Wakefield, much to the delight of fans, parents, grandparents, coaches and last, but not least — the players.
Add the fact that Wakefield was named “Baseball Capital of Nebraska” by a former governor, and the pressure to present a classic classic mounts.
“Well, I’m not sure that adds to the pressure,” said Scott Hansen, president of Wakefield Youth Rec. “We want to make this a quality event each year and, after missing last year, it gave us a little extra incentive to be at the top of our game this summer.”
“Our” is a huge statement by Hansen.
“We have a lot of people on our rec committee, the board and the committee, and they are all here for the entire weekend,” Hansen said. “Members from the community pitch in to help out. We all work together to make it the best it possibly can be each time each year.”
This year, Wakefield Youth Rec welcomed 34 teams to the tournament playing in four separate divisions.
The teams came from three states and were separated by coach-pitch, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under divisions.
The 14-and-under division (Ponies) played on the “big” field, Eaton Field, which has hosted many Legion tournaments over the years.
“The players get a kick out of playing on that field,” Hansen said. “We do the lineups, have announcers for the games — they love it.”
Coach-pitch and 10-and-unders played on the “Field of Dreams,” which is another thrill.
It’s a scale model of many local baseball fields with wooden canopy, grass infield and fences short enough for a 9-year-old to work on a home run trot — although few of them that hit one out trotted around the bases.
Shannon Johnson, a member of Wakefield Youth Rec, experienced a lot of what was needed over her weekend.
Johnson could be seen at the Lefty Olson gazebo in the epicenter of the three-field complex, accepting and completing lineup cards for the teams before games, running cards and awards to games before the first pitch, gathering results of completed games and updating the brackets, helping at the concession stand and collecting money at the gate.
“And then we clean up the place to get ready for the next day,” Johnson said. “It sounds like a lot, and it is, but you just do it and we have fun while we’re doing it.”
The reasons are simple to Johnson.
“We want to give the kids a great experience here at the tournament and in all sports,” she said. “We like to see the kids have fun, and we have fun helping out to make it possible.”
Which is a reason for the tournament as well.
It is the biggest fundraiser for Wakefield Youth Rec, which oversees other youth programs in Wakefield.
According to Hansen, the youth rec offers football, basketball, wrestling, baseball and volleyball.
Umpiring is another aspect of the tournament that requires attention.
“This is my first year coming over here for this tournament,” Tavian Willis said. “I had some friends from Wakefield who asked if I wanted to come and umpire. I love baseball, so I said sure.”
Willis attends Wayne State College, where he is vying for a quarterback position for the Wildcats this fall.
“This has been a lot of fun,” Willis said. “I'll come back whenever they ask me. Everyone was very nice and respectful.”
Mother Nature made a bid to wreck this year’s event as she dumped some much-needed rain in the area Saturday, forcing Hansen and company to make tough decisions.
Play had begun on Friday, which involved pool-play games, before it started raining.
“We were starting to tear up Eaton Field, so we had to do something with the Ponies. We decided with everyone’s schedule to just cancel that division after getting some games in Friday,” Hansen said. “Then the 12-and-unders and two little divisions, we decided to move what was left to all day Sunday and shortened the games.”
In some of the divisions, the pool play had already determined the teams for the finals, but all but one team returned to play Sunday regardless where they stood in the standings.
“We had one team that had too many players who were going to be gone on Sunday,” Hansen said. “That particular division was to have been completed on Saturday, but we moved it to Sunday.”
All in all, Hansen was pleased with this year’s effort and outcome.
“It is just so impressive to me how many people come out here to help with this tournament,” Hansen said. “Way too many to name here, but thank you. It’ll be nice to take a little break, but we’ll be ready to go again for next year.”
According to Hansen, team registrations usually begin in January.