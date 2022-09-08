When there’s been a long period between painting attempts, I tend to forget why I don’t paint.
What happens is I wander into a paint shop and see all those paint swatches, paint brushes, rollers and sponges and I think, I can do this. I just need the right tools.
I then proceed to purchase a few gallons of paint and the brushes and rollers and sponges and wooden stirring sticks that they throw in for free. Then I’m thinking of all of the money I’m saving by doing the painting myself. How hard can it be?
Reality sets in when I get home to start painting and have trouble opening that metal lid on the paint can. Even when I get the right screwdriver to get the lid pried off, I will somehow get paint on myself as I take off the lid.
I then carefully pour a little paint in the roller pan and usually spill a little down the can no matter how hard I try. Right then, I need to stop and call a professional painter, but I’m still thinking I can do this.
The thing about painting is you need to take it slowly, but I want to get the job done as quickly as possible. That means I start out with just a little paint on the roller but quickly find that a little paint doesn’t cover a lot of wall so I put a little more extra paint on, trying to not drip any from the paint pan to the wall, which can be difficult. Soon, I am seeing extra paint dripping down the wall that I try to roll off the next time.
This process is halfway workable until I get close to the ceiling or the floor or any other impediment on the wall. As careful as I think I can be, I usually will get paint on surfaces that aren’t supposed to have paint on them. In both of the last two rooms where I attempted to paint, I had the good sense to stop all painting activity and call in the professionals to finish (and correct my mistakes.) Disaster is averted.
Yet, on one recent weekend, I found myself again in a paint store with all of the allurement of the paint swatches, rollers, brushes, sponges and, yes, free wooden sticks, and soon I was buying paint by the gallons and excited once again. I then convinced two of our children to spend a weekend painting. We got a lot done and even had fun doing it, but I’m itching to make the call to the painting lifeline, but I won’t. We’re determined to finish this painting job to the end. Just ignore the paint on my arms and in my hair when you see me.