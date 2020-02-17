Learning to prioritize responsibilities to find more time for applications

When you’re a junior in high school, all you can possibly dream of is being a senior the following year and graduating. While we’re warned about how difficult the college and scholarship process can be, no one tells you how difficult it can be to manage time for them. Between work, homework, family, and friends — setting time aside for the plethora of scholarships, is nothing short of challenging.
I’ve got less than three months left in my high school career, three short months to accomplish as many scholarship applications as I still can. We’re in full swing of scholarship season when it comes to our local scholarship opportunities, so this means essay after essay explaining why you’re a valid candidate for the scholarship being offered. With the abundance of scholarship opportunities popping up every week, I’ve decided to realign some of my priorities.
I’ve always loved working, I enjoy the people I work with and I enjoy the work. At the beginning of the school year, I was working about 25-30 hours a week as a student. While I’m very proud of my work ethic, I noticed the amount of hours I was putting in at work, caused a strain in my effort towards school work and scholarships.
I decided that in order to be able to accomplish as many scholarships as I wanted, I would have to lessen my hours at work. I did so and I noticed how much more time I had to fully apply myself to my school work and scholarships. With more time aside from work, I’ve also taken more time to take better care of my physical and mental health during this laborious time of the year for seniors.
I’ve noticed that I’ve been able to get more sleep and I’ve been able to set aside more time to work out. I believe that by doing these two things, I am able to be my best self in order to accomplish all the opportunities presented to me. Although the scholarship process has been very demanding, I’d say I’ve been able to find a way to manage all of the to-do’s that senior year has brought. Personally, accomplishing all of these things has meant that I’ve had to realign my priorities, which has only been helpful every aspect in my life.