Learning the basics of farming

This isn’t the best year for a new farmer to launch his career and yet maybe it is a good year to learn the ropes. Our son, newly graduated from college, has joined the farming operation this summer and is getting some real education. The thing is, it’s been quite the introduction to the farming world.
One of the worst aspects of farming this summer is the fact we’re in a drought. According to drought.gov, this is the second driest year to date in Madison County for the last 128 years with June 2022 being the seventh driest June. For the year, we’re 6.6 inches below normal for rain for the year. We’re watching our dryland corn go a greenish gray color and the leaves are starting to curl — a sight to give a pit in anyone’s stomach. I hate our new farmer has to already experience worry and drought.
On the flip side, he has been kept busy starting, servicing, monitoring and learning all aspects of irrigating. It’s a good year to learn and he’s having a good opportunity to get the system down pat.
Like a seasoned farmer, he’s always scanning the skies, watching the radar on his phone, praying for rain. One of our main topics of conversation is the weather forecast. We’re hanging onto 40% forecasts and ten hundredths on an inch of rain we received this weekend. It’s a reminder each year how much of farming is out of our control.
Our new farmer is also learning about the fluctuations of crop prices. Corn was selling for $5.50 a bushel in September 2021, went up to $8.13 in May and now is at $5.78. Who knew?
Soybeans were selling for $11.92 per bushel in November 2021 and were at $17.40 in June and now are at $14.35 per bushel. Do you sell? Do you wait? I asked our son if he wants to take over our marketing and he said not so much. No surprise there but it’s all part of farming, too — taking the leap to sell when you don’t know if it goes up the next day or week.
It’s an ongoing education, this farming thing. My husband, after being in the business for over 40 years, is still learning. Equipment and parts that used to be available with a phone call or a visit to the implement dealer are now not available for six months out. It means making do and fixing more and adapting and finagling — quite the education for a new farmer.
It may not the best year for a person to join the ranks of farmers but what year would be? My dad memorably said that in all of his years of farming, there was never a “normal” year, whether it was strange weather or strange events that affected prices or whatever. Every year since he said that, I will tell my husband, my dad was right again, this is a weird year.
Welcome to farming 2022. It’s a good life, I reassure our son, it really is. Gulp.