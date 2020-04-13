Learning new things in quarantine

It is currently day nine, of unknown, of being quarantined in my home with my family. It has been fun, frustrating, and boring. While the school is assigning us online classes, I still find myself with a lot of free time. I have been running, cleaning, cooking and reading. The only way to describe these last few weeks is by saying it has been the most boring adventure ever.

Even though we are spending so much time at home, school is still in session. The school has been emailing us with assignments. They are all pretty easy since we can use our notes and books to help us. The amount of time I spend doing homework every day does not equal the amount of time we would spend in the school, but that is mostly because we do not have lectures. We simply have assignments with all different due dates, so we can do different things each day.

Next week, however, we will be using Zoom to have group face times with our teachers and classmates. I am excited to be able to talk with everyone and continue on with my classes. I know that with the help of my teachers, we will get through this easily.

When I am not doing homework, I am either reading, running, cooking, cleaning or watching Netflix. My English teacher assigned us to read “The Kite Runner”. We are supposed to be on chapter five by the end of this week, but I am on chapter 12.

We have been reading really good books in that class, and I enjoy it. I am supposed to be in track season right now, but we are hearing that it is probably not going to happen. I am still spending some time running at the track or on the gravel roads at home. It gets me outside, and it is good for me because I have been eating much more as I sit in the house.

Speaking of eating, I have also been learning to cook new things. I learned how to cook a new pasta sauce and a new type of cookie. They are vanilla with jelly in the middle and are so soft. Along with cooking, my mom has been giving me some sort of cleaning chore once a day. I don’t like cleaning, but I know I will have to keep my apartment clean in college next year, so it is good to get in the habit.

Finally, when the day ends, I usually watch a movie on Netflix with my mom, or we continue watching a new show we like called “All American”. In a day with nothing to do, we try to stay as busy as possible.

While this quarantine is kind of upsetting, it has given me the time to slow down and spend time with my family. I have enjoyed the one-on-one mother-daughter time I have been given, and I am grateful to have a safe house to stay at in times like these. I know that America can pull through these tough times and that we will come out stronger than ever.

