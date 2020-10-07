I envisioned 2020 would be just like all the other years. From going swimming with my friends, to getting ready to show horses at state 4-H and making projects for the Cumming County Fair, but it didn’t turn out like that at all.
This year has been very challenging, but also interesting.
This thing that has helped me through the pandemic is my horses. They have helped me by keeping me busy with feeding them daily, riding and general care.
This extra time has also given me the chance to learn new things and build my skills. For example, this year, my stepdad Ryan, taught me how to goat tie and how to shoe and trim the horses’ hooves. Not only does riding horses keep me physically active, but it also gives me challenges that I must overcome, much like COVID-19.
During the pandemic, I have learned how to be more creative and change the way I do things to make things work, just like riding horses.
Every horse is different. I have to get creative on how I ride each and every horse to meet their needs.
I believe having fun, being active and learning new skill is what 4-H is all about. 4-H also helps you discover what you don’t like.
I am grateful to have something to keep me active and learning through these rough times.