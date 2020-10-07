Jaden Schultz

Jaden Schultz has picked up new skills in horsemanship during the pandemic.

 Courtesy photo

Editor's Note

The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 5, 2020, 4-H special edition.

I envisioned 2020 would be just like all the other years. From going swimming with my friends, to getting ready to show horses at state 4-H and making projects for the Cumming County Fair, but it didn’t turn out like that at all.

This year has been very challenging, but also interesting.

This thing that has helped me through the pandemic is my horses. They have helped me by keeping me busy with feeding them daily, riding and general care.

This extra time has also given me the chance to learn new things and build my skills. For example, this year, my stepdad Ryan, taught me how to goat tie and how to shoe and trim the horses’ hooves. Not only does riding horses keep me physically active, but it also gives me challenges that I must overcome, much like COVID-19.

During the pandemic, I have learned how to be more creative and change the way I do things to make things work, just like riding horses.

Every horse is different. I have to get creative on how I ride each and every horse to meet their needs.

I believe having fun, being active and learning new skill is what 4-H is all about. 4-H also helps you discover what you don’t like.

I am grateful to have something to keep me active and learning through these rough times.

Tags

In other news

+2
It's a blessing to have something to focus on

It's a blessing to have something to focus on

I am 18 years old. I am the sixth of nine kids. I have been homeschooled my whole life and I graduated from high school this past spring. I have been involved in Madison County 4-H since first grade. I loved being involved with 4-H because it encouraged me to think outside the box when worki…

+2
Tunes help bring people together

Tunes help bring people together

When I chose to do the 4-H citizenship project this year, I never pictured the way it would turn out. But as the year went on, I could envision 2020 and my project differently. This year has helped us to see things differently. It has also made us think about how and what we can do to make t…

+2
Painting to pass the time

Painting to pass the time

I am a first-grader with the Newman Huskers 4-H Club. My mom had me do the paint-by-number project as a way to fill my time when COVID-19 first started. It was fun doing the painting.

Court list for Oct. 7

Court list for Oct. 7

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Website offers free e-books

Website offers free e-books

After sharing a photo of a recent book haul with one of my online book groups, a member commented that she’d really like to get her hands on my newly acquired copy of “Showboat” by Edna Ferber because it wasn’t one of Ferber’s books available on Project Gutenberg.