Learning more about Lent

Smelling the aroma of lunch, I continue my long walk to the lunchroom. As I enter the cafeteria, I notice a smug of something on my friend’s forehead. “Hey,” I call over to her, “you have something on your forehead!” She only looks at me, as if I am incredibly dumb, and gives me a flat look before moving ahead in the lunch line. I take my seat, confused by her reaction. I was just helping, so why was she so mad? I wondered if it made her embarrassed, but she didn’t even try to remove the smudge. That’s when I realize that she isn’t the only one with a smudge on her forehead.
Curious, I ask someone who sits next to me what the smudge is for. “You don’t know?” They ask, absolutely bewildered. “It’s Ash Wednesday.” They state it like that somehow clear everything up. I decide to not ask any more questions and embarrass myself further, and I look it up instead. Turns out, I was totally oblivious to an important Catholic holiday. So, what is lent? Lent is, according to www.bbc.co.uk, “the period of 40 days...which...is a season of reflection….”
By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days. Lent is marked by fasting, both from food and festivities.” There are rules for fasting that are required, and on Ash Wednesday, ash is marked in a cross shape symbolically across the foreheads of those that participate in it. I also asked a friend about it, and they told me that you also try to be extra kind and give up a vice of yours, like excessive candy and such. It is a lengthy process meant to symbolize Jesus Christ’s journey of the dessert and his resurrection. While it seems as simple as that, it has a much deeper meaning. It is a season on the church calendar and is a time to repent and prepare for easter. Even the number forty is deeper than what it seems. Both Moses and Jesus fasted for forty days in the dessert. While in biblical terms, it literally refers to food, lent is much more than that. You can remove something else, such as television, in order to “prepare” people who celebrate to experience the full measure and meaning of Easter. It is a way many uses to strengthen their faith.
As someone who does not participate in lent, it really sounds like an extensive process and an important practice to many. There is so much more to it than my basic understanding of it and is quite an interesting event! There is so much symbolic meaning in lent and an overall good message: to be more kind to others, become a better person, and to honor your beliefs. That’s what I took out of it, as an outsider to the practice. I’ll have to look more into it.