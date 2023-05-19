Erika O’Brien was born and educated in Mexico.
She arrived at Northeast Community College after first moving to Iowa, then Wausa, before finally enrolling at Northeast to improve her English.
Earning an animal science degree in Mexico, she was recruited to work for a large pig cooperative in Iowa, where she spent about a year before she was transferred to Wausa.
“I was interested in getting some ESL classes because that’s what I (needed the most). In Iowa, we had a girl who helped to translate for us. Here, I was by myself,” O’Brien said.
A friend from church told her about Northeast Community College and how she could take classes to improve her English and get an American GED.
“When I came to Iowa, English was a challenge because it wasn’t my main skill. In Mexico, we didn’t need it. I just passed it because it was required, and then it was done,” O’Brien said.
Her first time on an airplane was a flight that was from Houston to Des Moines, Iowa. She didn’t know what anyone was saying but did know to follow people who were talking about Iowa, O’Brien said with a laugh.
“It was so different from the English our teachers were teaching us. The accents were different. I didn’t understand,” O’Brien said.
She later met her husband, who helped her with her English skills, she said.
Emily Duncan, director of adult education at Northeast Community College, said O’Brien was a good student who studied hard.
Duncan said one of the most interesting features of ESL and GED programs are that students arrive from a variety of backgrounds.
“One of the first questions we usually get is, ‘How long is this going to take me?’ ” Duncan said. “We tell students it really depends on them. We can give them the resources and skills they need to pass the test, but it depends on them. They have to go pass the test themselves.”
One of the big keys is to study outside of the classroom. It goes quicker if the student doesn’t just study in the classroom, Duncan said.
O’Brien was a quick learner, enrolling in ESL in March 2019 and finishing up in May 2019.
O’Brien said not knowing anything about the American culture and what was required to get another job, she decided to get her GED.
“I knew I would have to get my basic education here, and that was my GED,” O’Brien said.
The classes she enjoyed the most were science related. She struggled the most with English, she said.
All the instructors were patient, especially her English instructor, who had her keep working on her essay.
O’Brien said writing grammar in English and Spanish is quite different, and synonyms in one country mean something else in another country.
“She (the instructor) would ask me, ‘What are you trying to say?’ That was always my challenge, to write correctly and so that people would understand what I am saying,” O’Brien said.
Now that she has her GED, O’Brien eventually would like to earn a master’s degree in education, possibly at Wayne State College.
O’Brien and her husband have a new baby, but eventually she will go back to school. She will next start work as an instructor at Northeast in the GED program.