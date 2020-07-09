Learning a big part of 4-H rabbit, poultry shows

This year’s Madison County Fair continued Wednesday with the 4-H rabbit show in the morning and poultry show in the afternoon, and an important takeaway from Wednesday’s shows was the educational experience.
The Madison County 4-H showcases this week have given dozens of youths the opportunity to present their animals as well as their talents, but the shows also have allowed exhibitors to learn from livestock experts on how to properly raise and care for their animals.
At Wednesday’s rabbit show, exhibitors showed a multitude of rabbit breeds, including cloverbuds, does, bucks and more. Exhibitors participated in showmanship and breeding contests in senior, intermediate and junior divisions.
The showmanship category required exhibitors to show and describe their rabbits’ physical attributes, such as color, size, diet, maturity, fur coat and other qualities. Exhibitors also were required to note their rabbits’ physical health and show the judge the condition of the animals’ nails, ears, legs and tails. Participants were judged based on their knowledge of their rabbit’s breed, as well as its current physical condition.
Jeff Hochstein of Hartington, who has helped judge Madison County 4-H showcases for more than 10 years, judged both the rabbit and poultry shows Wednesday, and he was impressed with the improvement he saw in this year’s show compared to last.
“It’s really good to see kids take that step from one year to the next,” Hochstein said. “Maturity of the animals themselves plays a role, but it’s good to see when students take something they learned the previous year and apply it the next.”
Ebony Zarello of Norfolk showed three rabbits on Wednesday and was awarded grand champion in the senior showmanship division, on top of several additional purple ribbons in other categories. This year marked Zarello’s fourth and final year showing animals.
“Everyone just did really well this year and I knew everyone in the senior division would do a great job, so I was pretty nervous,” Zarello said. “The thought of us seniors not being able to show our rabbits during our last year crossed my mind a lot, so I’m really just happy we even get to be here.”
Zarello said her main responsibilities in taking care of her rabbits consist of making sure they’re receiving the proper amounts of food and water to fall within their breed’s recommended weight, as well as combing them about once a week and occasionally having them matted.
A majority of the ribbons given out to each of the rabbit show exhibitors were purple, and Hochstein said that’s mostly because of the health and good care each of the rabbits has received. There are always improvements exhibitors can make, but it’s better to focus on all the things participants can learn instead of the negatives, he said.
“The shows are a great learning experience, and it teaches them a lot of responsibilities,” Hochstein said. “If you fill in a lot of positives and encourage them, it can go a long way in increasing their willingness to learn more. Knowing about the different breeds and how to properly raise them will really help them in years to come.”
Like most shows this week, the rabbit show numbers were down on Wednesday. The show saw roughly 15 exhibitors and 25 rabbits this year. Typically, 20-30 exhibitors participate in the rabbit show and more than 40 rabbits are shown, said Jerry Ketelsen, a superintendent. Ketelsen said that despite the decrease in numbers, the event still reached expectations.
“Ultimately, you want to put on a good event with a judge that can really relate to the kids and help them out,” Ketelsen said. “I’ve known Jeff (Hochstein) for at least 20 years, and he’s always been able to work with everyone and give insight that’s really beneficial to the kids.”
In Wednesday’s poultry show, grand champions and reserve champions were awarded in bantam, standard poultry, senior poultry and junior poultry. The show operated similarly to the rabbit show, and Hochstein evaluated the quality of chickens’ wings, legs, feet and feathers.
After the show, Hochstein offered participants various tips regarding how their chickens should appear at different times of year, as well as how to properly hold their chickens. He also noted that it’s important for the exhibitors to be knowledgeable about their chickens because it will help them meet their chickens’ needs going forward.
“It’s OK to come up here and show me that your chicken has a broken wing or has mites somewhere,” Hochstein said to the exhibitors. “It shows that you’re aware of the exact condition your bird is in, and that’s really something that helps a judge know that you’re always keeping in mind your bird’s well-being.”
The Madison County 4-H showcases continue Thursday with a swine show and bucket calf show, and Friday’s events will include a sheep and goat show and a dairy show. There will be a beef show on Saturday to conclude this year’s livestock exhibitions.
“This year has been unique for sure, but I think it’s all gone as well as you could hope,” Ketelsen said. “The 4-H leaders here have been great, and that’s the biggest reason.”