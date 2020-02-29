If Trisha Thompson and Ben Benton had a dollar for every time someone asked when they will celebrate their wedding anniversary, they could afford an extravagant honeymoon.
The Norfolk couple were set to exchange vows on Feb. 29, a date that comes around only once every four years.
"I'd be a rich person if I had a dollar for every time someone asked me about when we're going to celebrate our anniversary," Thompson said. "People have a hard time wrapping their mind around that."
Leap Day is observed once every four years because the planet's period of orbital revolution around the sun takes about six hours longer than 365 whole days. Leap Day makes up for that time.
Setting the date on Leap Day was purely intentional for Benton and Thompson. And, believe it or not, the reason has nothing to do with limiting the risk of occasionally forgetting an anniversary gift.
"Leap Day just struck me as — I want to say once in a lifetime, even though it happens every four years," Benton said. "But if you don't want to wait four more years, it really is once in a lifetime."
The way Benton and Thompson see it, they've waited long enough.
They met as neighbors, living across the hall from one another in the same apartment complex, about 2½ years ago.
When Benton asked her out on a date, Thompson told him yes, and then she changed her mind. It took a bit of time for Benton to talk her into a date, but she eventually agreed.
After several months of dating, Benton — who at the time worked as a senior manager at FedEx Ground — was transferred to Oklahoma. Thompson remained in Norfolk, where her two children from a previous marriage go to school.
"We were doing the long-distance thing for a year," Thompson said. "We would meet in Kansas. That was our halfway point."
Thompson said she realized when he moved that the distance between them would either make or break their relationship. She wasn't too surprised when, during their visit last July, Benton pulled out a ring box and got down on one knee.
"We were saying hello and, all of a sudden, he was down on one knee. He had a whole thing planned with dinner and how he was going to (propose), but he was like, 'I can't wait,' " Thompson said with a laugh.
Benton laughed, too, sharing her amusement as he added, "And you grabbed the ring out of the box and put it on before you said yes. I want to say that ring leapt out of the box."
Benton left his job with FedEx and returned to Northeast Nebraska, where he now works as the city administrator for Randolph.
The couple said the details of their nuptials were set only after many hours of discussion, but the decision to get married on Leap Day felt right.
"I was reading about Leap Day, and how it all came about — with the Roman calendar and the solar calendar. We talked about how it was created to correct a mistake that happened with the calendar," Thompson said. "This isn't our first marriage — neither one of us. We've made mistakes in the past. We're all flawed, and that's OK. I'm grateful God gave me a second chance at love. I think it's a beautiful thing to get married on that day."
But the question still remains: When will they celebrate their wedding anniversary?
Benton said maybe on the anniversary of their first date or maybe on the anniversary of the day they got engaged or maybe every day will be like an anniversary. Both are open to ideas.
"We'll just see, I guess," Thompson said.