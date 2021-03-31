Leadership has Norfolk High boys track and field off to good start

The coaches for the Norfolk High boys track and field team — coach Aaron Bradley and assistants Chris Mueller (hurdles), Tom Olson (jumps), Andy Coan (sprints), Morgan Wilken (throws) and Mike Sunderman (distance) — have approximately 150 years of coaching experience.
That experience, along with the leadership of the team’s seniors, will pay dividends in the potential success for the Panthers this year.
“I thought this might be a ‘gap’ year, that our seniors won’t know how to lead, but as far as leading by example, this group has kind of picked up from the 2019 seniors and hasn’t missed a beat, which is pretty cool,” Bradley said. “Last year’s group of seniors would have been a special group, but it’s all about the here and now. We’ve got a season, so let’s make the most of our opportunities.”
“We’ve got a good junior class, which is trying to provide leadership also,” he said. “The sophomores and freshmen have to learn the process — that’s where the gap is — but they’ve all worked pretty hard.”
Individually, Norfolk’s only returning state qualifier is senior Tyler Sellin, who qualified in the 110 high hurdles as a sophomore two seasons ago, but the Panthers are already thinking about team results.
“We finished as the Class A-2 district runner-up in 2019; the kids have already mentioned that,” Bradley said. “A couple of them said, ‘Hey, let’s build on that.’ That’s a good launching point, with them thinking that collectively we can have a good season, and they want to take ownership of that.”
For that to happen, Bradley said the team’s emphasis is competition in practice. One method, for example, features a “200 and 400 day” when a certain group of runners will work out together and compete against each other to get better.
“By doing that, we can determine if a runner is better suited for shorter races or longer races, so they can go up (in distance) or down,” Bradley said. “It will help us establish filling events based on the strengths of the individuals. But I want both groups working together and competing against each other, which will make both groups improve at the same rate.”
Bradley, who said he was pleased with the attitude and effort displayed by the track and field athletes who participated in winter conditioning, added that noticeable leadership is being provided by various athletes in several of the event areas.
“Seniors Braden Storovich and also Christian Williams have been pretty good leaders within the hurdle group, senior Weston Godfrey in the pole vault group,” Bradley said. “Another senior, Shon King, and juniors Issac Jimenez, Jacob Bender and Isaac Saldana have all stood out leading our sprinters, and the juniors in our distance group — Isaac Guenther, Cole Uzzell and Tristen Kittelson — have stepped up as leaders.”
Bradley said the Panthers have high expectations for their hurdle corps, as well as the middle-distance group, while the field events and sprints will continue to develop as individuals throughout the course of the season because of youth and inexperience.
“Right now the focus is on us, and not being concerned about the other teams we’ll be competing with,” Bradley said. “Hopefully, the 150 years of coaching experience will get us going in the right direction.”
Norfolk High boys track roster
Seniors: Cory Armstrong, Riley Chace, Trevor Eisenbraun, Weston Godfrey, Brayden Hanley, Colton Juracek, Shon King, Jace Kuchar, Hunter Mangelsen, Carson Means, Cameron Pierce, Joshua Schamp, Tyler Sellin, Braden Storovich, Todd Summers and Christian Williams.
Juniors: Jacob Bender, Nick Borst, Christian Contreras, Carsen Evert, Tyson Fisher, Kyle Glaser, Isaac Guenther, Aiden Hader, Brayden Heffner, Riley Ingebritson, Issac Jimenez, Alex Jurgensen, Tristen Kittelson, Kalen Krohn, Daylin Mallory, Wyatt Mead, Isaac Saldana, Devan Schmit, Landen Stevens, Cole Uzzell, Daniel Weitzmann, Ryan Yost and Daniel Yowell.
Sophomores: Cameron Borgmann, Calloway Bohacek, Jackson Bos, Espen Borer, Rommey Brown, Dylan Busch, Mason Dixon, Aidan Dunbar, Calvin Empkey, Steven Hernandez, Joe Hyde, Abel Machado, Payson Owen, Ryan Prim, William Reynolds, Riley Schulte and Tommy Stanton.
Freshmen: Kalvin Albert, Rowdy Bauer, Drake Dieter, Gavin Dixon, Peyton Flohr, Cohen Gallagher, Shaun Gustman, Aschten Hader, Adam Heinemann, Carter Jackson, Brendyn Luna, Jackson Mazuch, Isaac Ochoa, Jacob Schamp, Memphis Werner and Preston Wilson.