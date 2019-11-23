Thirty young people from across Nebraska concluded a three-day stay in Norfolk by looking to see what they might want to replicate.
The young career professionals are part of Leadership Nebraska, which meets six times during the year for the class.
Roberta Pinkerton, executive director of Leadership Nebraska, said Norfolk was the fifth of sixth locations where they’ve met, starting last June.
They arrived Wednesday in Norfolk and toured such places at Nucor Steel, Northeast Community College and Fore Quarters feedlot. They also had socials at restaurants and listened to and interacted with several speakers before leaving Friday afternoon.
“We do try to hit each region of the state and give the class a flavor of what are the opportunities, what are the issues, what are the things that region of the state is working on,” Pinkerton said.
The final session will be in Lincoln in January and then graduation in February. After that, a whole new group of 30 adult professionals will start it all over.
Leadership Nebraska is a program of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. And so, what was the impression of the young professionals of the Norfolk area?
“We did a driving tour last night (Thursday) of the community,” Pinkerton said. “I think people loved seeing the downtown. You have some new restaurants and some new bars. Things are looking really nice. You also have strong industry in the community. We saw a lot of new housing as we were driving around, so I think it has been a very impressive community.
“It’s great for people to get a chance to see what you’re doing here and learn more about it. They also like to see what they can take away and maybe replicate in their own communities.”