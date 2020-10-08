Lead slips away as Panthers eliminated in A5 district

LINCOLN--In a back-and-forth loser’s bracket game Thursday afternoon to determine who would challenge top-seeded Lincoln East in the Class A5 district final at the Doris Bair Softball Complex, Norfolk held a 4-2 lead over Millard South after 4 ½ innings.
But the Panthers couldn't hold it, even when Millard South---after taking a 5-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning--donated the tying run to Norfolk with a pair of throwing errors.
Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, a walk-off double by the Patriots’ Kelsey Pauli drove in the winning run--her fourth hit of the game to go along with two home runs and a single--in Millard South’s 6-5 win.
“Everybody’s kind of up-and-down on our team; we’re young, and Kelsey stepped up today,” Patriots coach Steve Kerkman said. “Today was a game between two real, real even teams.”
The two teams had played in the opening round on Wednesday, with Norfolk securing a 1-0 win over the Patriots before losing 9-6 to Lincoln East. Millard South stayed alive in the tournament by walloping Omaha Westside 14-1, setting up Thursday’s rematch.
The first three runs of the game came via the long ball.
Jessie Bestenlehner’s drive over the centerfield fence put the Patriots up 1-0 after the first inning, but Norfolk’s Natalia Linn sent the ball over the right field fence in the top of the second to tie the game.
Pauli duplicated Linn’s homer in the bottom half to put Millard South back on top and, after neither team scored in the third, the Panthers had their biggest offensive inning of the game to open the fourth.
Brandy Unger got things started with a bloop single over the shortstop’s head, moved to second on Paeton Coler’s sacrifice bunt, and went to third on Linn’s single to center. Unger and Coler’s pinch-runners, Kaia Kollmar and Khynne Tecson, both scored on Ellie Schwede’s double that ricocheted off the bottom of the centerfield fence. Emerson Waldow then ended the rally when she drove in Schwede’s baserunning replacement, Ava Borgman, with a double to right that had Norfolk leading 4-2.
Pauli singled in the bottom half of the inning for Millard South and went to second on a throwing error by the Panthers before scoring on a passed ball to make it a one-run game at 4-3.
Neither team scored again until the Patriots’ Pauli and Cati Rodenbiker both homered in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 5-4 Millard South advantage.
In the seventh, Payton Schnoor reached base on a Patriots’ throwing error. Taylor Schmidt’s bunt sent Schnoor to second before Bailey Bernstrauch’s single set the Panthers up with runners on the corners.
Unger’s ensuing ground ball went to the Millard South third baseman who pump-faked to first, turned and--with Schnoor stranded well off third--attempted the pick-off throw at third, which sailed over the head of her teammate and allowed Schnoor to tie the score at 5 heading into the bottom of the inning. Although Norfolk still had two runners on base, the Panthers’ threat ended on consecutive ground outs.
“Our third baseman made a brilliant play; she got a little excited and threw it away,” Kerkman said.
The Patriots game-winning run in the seventh occurred with two outs following a strikeout and a forced ground out by Jessica Schmidt, who had relieved Unger on the mound in the sixth following the two Millard South homers.
Back-to-back singles by Bestenlehner and Lailece Ericson set the stage for Pauli’s walk-off heroics--a line drive double just inside of the right field foul line that went to the fence while Bestenlehner galloped home.
“I was wondering if we should put (Pauli) on, or what I should do with her; she had two home runs before that,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “But then they’d have the bases loaded; it was a tough spot--we were caught between a rock and a hard place.”
“She came to the plate, and she did her job,” he said. “Give her credit; she was on the money all day.”
In all, Millard South totaled four home runs among their 10 hits.
“We didn’t play bad by any means; we talked to the girls about that after the game,” Siedschlag said. “Some days you go to the ballpark, and the other team’s just better than you. It was a back-and-forth game all the way along, and they just outplayed us.”
“When they had girls in position, they got big base hits,” he said. “We didn’t play bad. (Millard South) played a tough schedule in the Metro. They’re solid; they’re good.”
Norfolk finished the game with eight hits, including the homer from Linn, along with doubles by Linn and Emerson Waldow. Linn added a pair of singles while Miley Wichman, Unger, Waldo, and Bernstrauch all contributed singles.
Unfortunately, a disappointed Siedschlag said, the loss, along with results in other Class A districts, appears to determine Bellevue East and Papillion-LaVista South as the two wild cards to be added to the six district champions to establish the state tournament field, with both moving ahead of the Panthers by ever-so-slight point differences according to his calculations.
“We’ve talked all year about controlling what you can control,” Siedschlag said. “We needed to take care of business. I’m disappointed that we had such a great season and were that close to getting to the state tournament for the first time in a long time, but didn’t get there.”
Positives for the 2020 Norfolk squad included a 28-11 record and the team shattering the previous home run record of 28, which was set last year, with 35 this season.
“I’m proud of how they played, the way they worked so hard all year and kept getting better,” he said. “We had such good senior leadership all season.”
Sidenote: Millard South lost to Lincoln East later in the day 17-13 in the A5 championship game.
Class A5 district
Norfolk (28-11) 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 -- 5 10 2
Millard South (15-18) 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 -- 6 8 2
WP: Jessie Bestenlehner. LP: Brandy Unger. 2B: (MS) Kelsey Pauli; (N) Ellie Schwede, Emerson Waldo. HR: (MS) Pauli (2), Catie Rodenbiker, Bestenlehner; (N) Schwede.