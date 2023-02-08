LAUREL — As the season winds down for both girls and boys on the hardwood, Lutheran High Northeast split a couple of games on Tuesday with the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears.
LCC took care of the Eagles 66-43 in the boys game while the Lutheran High Northeast girls kept the Bears at bay with a 51-28 win earlier in the night.
"This was a great game and a great atmosphere," LCC boys coach Todd Erwin said. "We had milestones tonight. We haven't been playing very well. We got better tonight."
The Bears were coming off of a 1-2 performance in the Lewis Division of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament over the past week, losing games to a couple of teams they had beaten once earlier in this campaign — and one of the teams twice.
"We haven't shot the ball very well in over a month," Erwin said. "It was nice to see the ball go into the hoop tonight."
And Jake Rath didn't hurt inside for Erwin and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
"I'll make it simple for you," Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. "We had no answer for Rath inside. He's a beast."
As a post player, Rath stands around only 6-foot-2 regardless of what the program says, and he loves to rebound.
He surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career on this night but would have rather surpassed 1,000 rebounds.
"I love to rebound," Rath said. "Rebounding takes extra work and that's it. My teammates can throw me a pass and help me score, but a rebound is all mine when the ball goes up."
He would finish the game with 24 points and 23 rebounds.
"All I have to do to rebound is outwork the other team," he said. "I can do that."
The teams were relatively even through the first eight minutes of the game until the Bears started to forge a lead in the second frame.
Tyler Olson splashed a long ball just 43 seconds into the second quarter to put LCC up 17-10 and maintain a 17-3 run by the Bears going back to the opening quarter.
Carter Kvols hit a baseline jumper following a Landon Johnson 3-pointer for the Eagles and then Kvols stole the ball and raced coast-to-coast for a score to make it 21-13 with just over six minutes left before the intermission.
Kolby Hansen pulled down an offensive board and put it back in the basket to make it 23-13 before Gibson Roberts had a chance at a traditional 3-point play with 5:12 left in the half. He missed the extra free throw, but the Bears went up 25-13.
The run ended with a couple of Rath foul shots with 4:08 left in the half to put the Bears in command 27-13.
By the break, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was up 36-16.
"We actually couldn't have shot the ball any worse than we had been lately," Erwin said. "Hopefully this will break that run of poor shooting. We really played well tonight."
The Eagles got off the canvas in the third quarter and nibbled away at the LCC lead.
The advantage was down to 11 after a 3 by Anden Schold and an offensive rebound and putback from Emerson Meyer with 3:37 left in the period, but then came Rath again.
He scored on the block some 15 seconds later to hit the 1,000-point mark and put his team back up by 13. Lutheran High never got any closer to the Bears.
"We tried some different things to try to combat Rath inside, and they would work maybe a couple of trips down the floor," Blank said. "We just couldn't sustain anything to get over the hill and back in the game. Some of that was us and some of that was them. They played really well tonight."
IN THE GIRLS game, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge led 5-0 on a Mallory Eriksen 3-pointer and drive in the paint, but Lutheran High came back to go up by a bucket at the end of the first eight minutes and never looked back on the way to the 51-28 win.
The Eagles' career scoring leader, Mia Wiederin, added 25 points to her total to pace her team to its sixth win of the season.
"This was a fun night for us," Wiederin said. "We can use this momentum moving forward. We don't have the best record so we need to just keep winning to keep playing."
BOYS
LHNE 10 6 20 7 — 43
LCC 12 24 14 16 — 66
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (14-5): Anden Schold 2 1-2 6; Emerson Meyer 1 0-2 2; Tate Collison 2 0-0 4; Josh Rojas 7 1-2 16; Braden Feddern 1 2-4 7; Landon Johnson 3 0-0 7; Gavin Feddern 0 1-2 1.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (15-7): Dylan Taylor 0 1-2 1; Jake Rath 8 8-10 24; Gibson Roberts 3 1-1 8; Eli Haisch 2 0-0 6; Kayton Hall 1 0-0 2; Tyler Olson 2 1-2 7; Carter Kvols 4 0-0 8; Kolby Hansen 2 4-4 8.
GIRLS
LHNE 11 18 11 11 — 51
LCC 9 5 8 6 — 28
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (6-14): Leah Meyer 1 0-0 2; Kealy Ranslem 2 0-0 4; Reagan Lewis 0 1-2 1; Avery Koeppe 2 2-2 6; Delaney Hancock 1 3-6 5; Sophia Wolff 4 0-0 8; Mia Wiederin 10 3-4 25.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (9-13): Avery Hahne 1 0-0 2; Tali Erwin 2 2-3 7; Mallory Eriksen 3 2-7 9; Lainey Schutte 1 2-2 4; Haley Christensen 1 2-2 4; Mollie Schutte 1 0-2 2.