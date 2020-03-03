ALBION — It was obvious from the outset. Nothing was going to stop Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — or senior Noah Schutte, for that matter.
Not the pressure of ending a state tournament drought for three communities. Not the potential of a historic personal milestone for Schutte. And, as it turned out, not even an Anselmo-Merna team that had returned two of its top scorers just in time for the postseason.
The 6-foot-4 senior Schutte became the second player in Nebraska prep boys basketball history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds when he scored the Bears' first basket of the third quarter, and third-seeded LCC stormed its way into the state tournament for the first time since consolidation with a 63-37 victory over No. 14-seeded Anselmo-Merna in the Class D1-3 district final at Boone Central.
For Schutte, what mattered most was clinching the chance to play in Lincoln as part of next week's state tournament in front of what he called “the greatest atmosphere I've ever experienced.”
“It means a lot,” Schutte said. “Last year... we lost in the district final, and this year, we didn't want that same feeling. I couldn't be more happy for this team.”
Laurel-Concord won two state titles in a span of six seasons, but had not been to Lincoln since its 2001 Class C2 championship. Coleridge, the Class D runner-up in 1983, last qualified in 1998.
“For the kids, the school, the towns … that's a long gap for as good of athletes as we've had,” Erwin said. “And for the kids we've got coming up and the numbers, we need this to get them interested even more and keep it going.”
Entering the night, Schutte was 24 points away from the 2,000-point milestone and had already recorded 1,000 rebounds. He scored 23 points in the first half, and after missing his first two shots in the second half, took advantage when Ty Erwin drove toward the baseline and then passed back to Schutte, who launched a 3-pointer from near the LCC bench with about 5:40 left in the third quarter.
At that point, he had already recorded a double-double with his rebounding numbers. He finished with 12 of 20 shooting from the field and 12 of 14 free throws for game-highs of 37 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
“We knew it would be tough,” Anselmo-Merna coach Brent Myers said. “The Schutte kid, I don't know if he's guardable. We had a game plan to try to slow him down, but that's tough.”
According to Omaha World-Herald prep sports coordinator Stu Pospisil, the only other player in state history to accomplish the feat is Bob Siegel of Fairbury, who graduated in 1973.
Schutte said that knowing the possibility of achieving the rare feat did not make Tuesday's game any different.
“Everyone has nerves when you're warming up. You're thinking about the game. Until it happens, you hear that first whistle, and the nerves go away,” Schutte said. “You're out there for 32 minutes, and you've got to give it your all.”
It was apparent from the opening possession that Tuesday would be all about Schutte and the Bears. After winning the opening tip, LCC worked the ball around the perimeter before Ty Erwin got it inside to Schutte, who drove and dished for a conventional 3-point play just 19 seconds into the game. The Bears then cranked up a press, which could be attributed to a coaching lesson learned.
In past years against a team that started five seniors as Anselmo-Merna did, LCC might have backed off of its traditional press.
“There are a few games in the last couple of years when we'd back up a little bit, and we don't perform like we should,” coach Erwin said.
That decision paid off Tuesday. Anselmo-Merna committed six turnovers in the first quarter alone and 16 for the game, starting with Schutte getting a steal and layup for five points in less than 50 seconds. He later rebounded a missed Coyote free throw and took it coast-to-coast for a 7-0 head start just 1:17 after the opening tip.
“I think our press bothered them and got us out in transition a little bit,” Schutte said. “We were just able to attack the rim all night.”
That was indicative of how the first quarter would go. LCC hit 8 of 11 field goals in the first quarter while taking a 23-12 lead after Cael Hartung scored two baskets in a span of just less than a minute, the latter one coming with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
After that, the Bears' defense and free throws took over. Austin Hall came off the bench and recorded three blocked shots in three minutes — the last one of those setting up Ty Erwin's 3-pointer for what was the team's largest lead at that point, 30-18 with 4:04 until halftime. Ty Erwin then followed by drawing a foul after a rebound and hitting both ends of a one-and-one for a 14-point advantage.
Seth Miller, who had a team-high 17 points for Anselmo-Merna, hit two free throws with 2:40 left that put the Coyotes within 32-20, but LCC held the opposition to zero field goals and six points in the second quarter while scoring the final seven points of the half, capped by Schutte's dish of a driving layup with five seconds left in the half. That put Schutte at 23 points, one away from 2,000.
LCC finished the night 50% (21 of 42) on the night, while limiting Anselmo-Merna to 34.3% (12 of 35).
“I thought the first half was big,” Myers said. “We missed a lot of point-blank bunnies that would've probably kept it close until half, and that would have changed the mindset. But we didn't get that done.”
A-M 14 6 8 9 — 37
LCC 23 16 14 10 — 63
ANSELMO-MERNA (15-8): Destry Miller 2-6 0-1 5; Clay Brandon 3-6 2-2 8; Seth Miller 6-13 5-7 17; Jace Van Liebhart 1-4 0-0 3; Wyatt Porter 0-2 0-0 0; Carson Liebhart 0-1 0-0 0; Dalton Duryea 0-1 4-4 4; Elijah Downey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 12-35 11-14 37.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (23-5): Evan Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0; Cael Hartung 3-5 0-0 6; Noah Schutte 12-20 12-14 37; Evan Haisch 3-6 0-0 7; Ty Erwin 1-7 6-10 9; Deagan Puppe 1-1 0-0 2; Austin Hall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21-42 18-24 63.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: A-M 2 (D. Miller, Van Liebhart); LCC 3 (Schutte, Haisch, Erwin).