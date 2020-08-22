HOMER — Primarily a passing team in recent years, the plan this season for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was to lean upon its big, experienced offensive line and its rushing attack.
At least for the first week, nobody could stop it.
“The last few years, we haven't had the mindset of running. We were more of a passing team,” LCC coach Pat Arens said. “We made a conscious effort to make sure that we were going to run the ball well. We really got after it and worked on it hard in practice.”
Junior running back Evan Haisch powered his way to 194 yards and five touchdowns, and the Bears blasted Homer 78-14 in a rare Week 0 game Friday night at Ivan Krumweide Field.
“We have a great line, and our great line gets a good push,” Haisch said. “I feel pretty good. I'm just ready to break it out for the rest of the season.”
About the only question left unanswered by the final whistle was whether the Bears' offense or defense was more impressive.
Offensively, LCC punted just once in the first three quarters and scored touchdowns on all but three of its possessions the entire game. All of the Bears' six second-quarter possessions resulted in points. Their last three drives of the half were 28-, 26- and 51-yard drives that needed just four plays total. All four plays were rushes by Haisch. In total, the Bears finished with 443 yards, 372 coming on the ground.
“I thought we played well on both sides,” Arens said. “I'm happy with both. I guess I don't know if it's more with one or the other.”
On defense, the Bears held the Knights to 204 offensive yards while stopping Homer in its own end zone twice for safeties. Of those 204 yards for Homer, 135 of them came on just three plays. Its other 42 plays resulted in a combined 69 yards. LCC finished with three takeaways, starting with a fumble recovery on the second play of the game, and stopped Homer on fourth down on three other occasions.
“They played a heck of a ball game,” Homer coach Shawn Spurrell said. “We're back to the drawing board because it just wasn't us out there tonight. ... There's not much to say. They put a heck of a team on the field tonight, and we couldn't match it.”
LCC blew the game wide open with 32 points in the final 3 minutes, 3 seconds of the first half, turning what was a 30-7 lead into a 62-7 halftime advantage.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Haisch was the catalyst for the charge. All five of his touchdowns came in the first half, including each of his final three carries resulting in scores. Additionally, junior quarterback Evan Schmitt, who was starting his first varsity game, added three touchdown runs despite finishing with just seven attempts for 39 yards.
Schmitt started the scoring burst late in the first half by plunging in from a yard away to cap a drive that took just under 2½ minutes. Homer was stopped at its own 6 on the ensuing kickoff, and it took just one play for seniors Cael Hartung and Austin Hall to break through and wrap up Homer quarterback Austin Baker for a safety, the Bears' second safety in 11 minutes of game time. LCC got a short field after the free kick, and it took Haisch two carries to go the final 28 yards for a touchdown.
“It was big. Those (safeties) really gave us more confidence,” Haisch said.
Homer then went three-and-out on its next possession, and after the punt, Haisch broke free for a touchdown with 42 seconds left. Three plays later, an interception gave LCC the ball again with 12 seconds left. That was enough time for Haisch to put the exclamation point on the first half when he charged through the line and was off to the races for a 51-yard score.
“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Arens said.
Game notes
* The Nebraska School Activities Association did not initially schedule games this early in the season, but a combination of factors led to this game being necessary. LCC was given just seven games in its NSAA-issued schedule, including a bye in Week ??. Homer was originally scheduled to play an Iowa school as part of its eight-game schedule, but that school backed out, giving the Knights only seven games as well.
* The matchup was one of just four games statewide. The other contests were Hastings at Lincoln North Star, Cross County at Blue Hill and Sandy Creek at Schuyler. All other teams were scheduled to open their seasons next week.
“It was great to start off the season like this and get some momentum like this,” Haisch said.
* Both teams featured quarterbacks starting their first varsity game. It was the first high-school game for Homer sophomore Austin Baker, who missed his freshman season due to an injury.
“We knew we were going to take some bumps with Austin at quarterback, and it's expected, absolutely,” Spurrell said. “There's a lot of lumps that come with that. We know that, he knows that, and the team knows that. It's just putting one foot in front of the other and getting better every game.”
* Both teams lost in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs a year ago. LCC dropped to eventual semifinalist Cross County, and Homer fell to top-seeded Howells-Dodge.
LCC 16 46 8 8 — 78
Homer 7 0 7 0 — 14
