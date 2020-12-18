LCC pieces together 69-31 win at Plainview

PLAINVIEW — Defending state champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge parlayed better than 50% shooting and improved defense into a bounceback 69-31 triumph at Plainview in Lewis & Clark Conference play Friday night.
The win was just what the Bears needed after a 63-49 defeat against Ponca earlier in the week.
“They’re still kind of feeling each other out,” LCC coach Todd Erwin said. “This group of five, six, seven, haven’t seen a whole lot of minutes together with some of the pieces we don’t have from last year.”
On Tuesday night, Ponca was able to break LCC’s trap repeatedly, which was a big factor in the loss. Since then, Erwin said he wanted his team to tighten that pressure.
“We challenged them tonight, and we’ve challenged them every day in practice since the Ponca game,” Erwin said. “The big challenge was to make sure they didn’t split our trap and we kept the ball out of the middle of the floor.”
That led to Friday’s effort in which the Pirates were held to less than 30% shooting with 10 of 34 field goals allowed.
Those shooting numbers were half of the picture. LCC made more than 50% of its shots from the field by making 30 of 59, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.
That stark disparity came thanks to its defense. As a team, the Bears finished with 28 rebounds, 13 steals and four blocks while the Pirates had 18 rebounds, eight steals and no blocks.
“Going into it, I thought if we played hard, we could give them a run for their money,” Plainview coach Adam Yilk said. “Our team is all about putting out great effort, and if we can get some shots to go down from a handful of people, we could have been in it. I was very happy with the effort; we just couldn’t get some shots to go down.”
A pair of juniors paved the path for the Bears. Evan Haisch was 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from deep, on his way to game-highs of 18 points and five steals, while Evan Schmitt was 8 of 11 from the field, including 7 of 8 inside the arc on his way to 17 points. Senior Cael Hartung hit half of his shots on his way to 10 points, and Austin Hall, a 6-foot-6 senior, was a force inside with seven rebounds.
“It was nice and consistent,” Erwin said. “I think we got 10 or 11 players in tonight and got decent minutes where they were in rhythm.”
Teagan Ziems nearly had a double-double, finishing with team highs of 13 points — including 7 of 8 at the free-throw line — and nine rebounds to lead Plainview.
“I was very happy with how we handled their press,” Yilk said. “It was sometimes, when we got across half-court, we would take that quick shot, and that was almost like a turnover when it doesn’t go in.”
LCC got off to a slow start, trailing 5-4 just more than three minutes into the game, but a 15-2 run over the final 4:34 of the first quarter, capped by a drive-and-dish by Schmitt just before the buzzer, put the Bears in front to stay. That lead ballooned to 29-9 after a Haisch 3-pointer with 4:58 left in the first half, and Deagan Puppe kept the lead at 19 with a ricocheting putback just before intermission.
That was part of what turned out to be a 14-0 run for LCC over 4:19 of game time between the end of the second and start of the third quarters, a run that put the Bears in front 40-14, and LCC maintained a big lead from there despite two scoring droughts of at least three minutes each.
“They’re a great team. They’re a great team for a reason,” Yilk said. “They’re the defending D1 champs, and they’ll only continue to get better. But I think we’ll continue to get better too, and I’m looking forward to the opportunities we have in front of us.”
LCC 69, Plainview 31
LCC 19 14 16 20 — 69
Plainview 7 7 9 8 — 31
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (5-1): Evan Schmitt 8-11 0-0 17; Cael Hartung 5-10 0-0 10; Lucas Rasmussen 1-4 0-0 3; Evan Haisch 7-11 1-2 18; Austin Hall 1-2 0-0 2; Grant Erwin 0-2 0-0 0; Wilton Roberts 2-4 0-0 5; Dan Puppe 1-2 0-0 2; Jake Rath 1-3 2-2 4; Carter Kvols 3-5 0-0 6; Deagan Puppe 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 30-59 3-4 69.
PLAINVIEW (3-3): Brendan Weber 1-4 0-1 2; Riley Kaup 2-6 0-0 5; Colton Choat 0-6 0-0 0; Braden Waldow 3-9 1-2 8; Teagan Ziems 3-7 7-8 13; Leighton Medina 0-1 0-0 0; Ethan Rix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 10-34 8-11 31.