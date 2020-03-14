LINCOLN — When a team has never played inside a large facility such as Pinnacle Bank Arena, those teams typically struggle shooting the basketball.
The hoop looks different without a wall nearby. There's so much open space around the basket.
But for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, the hoop may as well have appeared as large as a river — a perfect habitat for Bears.
LCC blasted open the floodgates with 56.7% (17 of 30) field-goal shooting in the first half, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, while Southern Valley was frozen-cold with almost 20% (5 of 24) of its field goals, including zero over the final 7 minutes, 38 seconds of the first half. That led to the Bears clawing a 76-31 triumph in the Class D1 championship that was the final chapter in what turned out to be a history-making postseason.
"It's going to sink in eventually," Noah Schutte said after ending his career with a game-high 25 points.
First, they qualified for the state tournament for the first time since consolidation. Thursday was a triple milestone — they won their first game in Lincoln, Ty Erwin reached 1,000 points and coach Todd Erwin earned his 100th coaching victory. Friday's win over top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's resulted in the first finals appearance for either Laurel-Concord or Coleridge since the Bears' 2001 championship.
And then there was Saturday. LCC played so well offensively that, with six minutes remaining, it became the first championship game to use the 40-point running clock rule since it was instituted by the Nebraska School Activities Association in the 2013-14 season.
Schutte was 9 of 16 from the field and added 7 of 11 free throws to go with four offensive and six defensive rebounds. He also blocked two shots.
Like other games in Lincoln, it was a balanced scoring effort for the Bears. Sophomore Evan Haisch finished 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 6 from deep, for 18 points. The younger Erwin was 5 of 8 from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts, for 15 points.
"When the ball goes up, the kids are really ready to go," coach Erwin said. "The kids have done a great job of doing what we have asked them to do. They did a great job today."
The biggest reason LCC was able to get that running clock was the Bears scored 20 of the first half's final 21 points, capped by an inbounds play with 0.6 seconds remaining.
Erwin first threw a cross-court inbounds pass with 0.9 seconds left from in front of his team's bench across to the opposite timeline. It drew a touch from Southern Valley as it went out of bounds. The clock read 0.0, but the horn never sounded. Officials met and determined that there was 0.6 seconds left.
That was enough time for Haisch to throw a long inbounds pass inside to 6-foot-5 junior Austin Hall in the paint, and his turnaround jumper fell through the rim for a buzzer-beating basket and an eye-popping 48-11 halftime lead.
LCC ended the game shooting 56.3% (27 of 48), including 8 of 11 from 3-point range.
"Obviously, if you look at the stat sheet, we shot the ball real well," coach Erwin said. "We kind of did everything real well."
For the third straight day, it was a fast start for the Bears. Evan Schmitt, who had a game-high four assists, found Erwin for a 3-pointer to begin the game, and Hartung hit a pair of free throws for a 5-2 start.
Schutte tossed in a third-chance putback after he and Hartung each had an offensive rebound, then Schmitt's quick feed back to Erwin in front of the Southern Valley bench led to a corner 3-pointer for a 10-4 lead. On the next possession, Cael Hartung found Haisch on the left elbow for a 3-pointer that resulted in a 13-4 lead and an 8-0 run in just 1:22. That lead later distanced to double digits when Haisch hit two free throws for a 17-6 lead at the 2:55 mark.
LCC then scored 11 of the next 13 points, capped by a Schutte dunk to begin the second quarter for a 28-8 lead. Clayton Berry of Southern Valley followed with a layup to make it 28-10 to set up the half-ending storm.
Class D1 final
SV 8 3 16 4 — 31
LCC 26 22 15 13 — 76
SOUTHERN VALLEY (21-6): Clayton Berry 3-10 3-6 9; Draden Best 0-4 0-0 0; Carter Bose 6-10 1-1 13; Brody Yant 2-10 1-2 5; Jaden Quinn 1-7 0-1 3; Beau Baily 0-3 1-2 1; Dakota Coppedge 0-1 0-0 0; Colton Burgeson 0-1 0-0 0; Isaak McPhillamy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-47 6-12 31.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (26-5): Evan Schmitt 0-3 0-0 0; Cael Hartung 2-5 2-2 6; Noah Schutte 9-16 7-11 25; Evan Haisch 6-9 2-2 18; Ty Erwin 5-8 2-3 15; Wilton Roberts 1-1 0-0 3; Deagan Puppe 0-0 0-2 0; Landen Boysen 1-2 0-0 2; Austin Hall 3-4 1-1 7. Totals: 27-48 14-21 76.