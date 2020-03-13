LINCOLN — It was an upset that, well, never felt like an upset at all.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge took control with back-to-back baskets in a span of 26 seconds early in the first quarter, and the fourth-seeded Bears led the rest of the way in toppling top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's 65-49 in the first of two Class D1 semifinal games Friday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“Let's see. What did we do? We showed up and got after it,” LCC coach Todd Erwin said.
The Bears were to face the winner of the following game in Saturday's finals to be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m. Second-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was to take on sixth-seeded Southern Valley in the other Class D1 semifinal immediately after LCC's win.
“We knew we could do it,” senior Ty Erwin said. “We play really tough competition in Northeast Nebraska, so this doesn't faze us too much.”
Noah Schutte had another monster game in the postseason. The 6-foot-4 senior finished with game-highs of 28 points and eight rebounds. The younger Erwin added 12 points, while sophomore Evan Haisch chipped in nine points.
It was a relatively simple formula for pulling the upset.
“We played good defense and we got the ball in the hole,” the younger Erwin said. “We got off to a good lead early, and we just maintained that the rest of the game.”
It was a physical tussle as evidenced by the foul numbers. St. Patrick's put LCC in the double bonus with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter, and LCC did so likewise with just less than two minutes left in the first half. The teams combined for 28 fouls in the first half alone. The teams combined for a whopping 49 fouls — 29 by St. Patrick's alone. It started that way, too, with a combined six fouls in less than two minutes to begin the game.
Three starters, two for St. Patrick's and one for LCC, ended the game on the bench after fouling out.
LCC ended the game 25 of 40 from the free-throw line, while St. Patrick's made 16 of 27. The Bears shot 47.2% (17 of 36) overall, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range, while the Irish connected on 37.8% (14 of 37), including 5 of 14 from deep.
“It was just a completely different game from what we played yesterday,” the younger Erwin said. “Yesterday, they kind of let it go a little, so today we were fouling too much. Our bench guys stepped up really big.”
LCC got the momentum after two baskets early on. Erwin drove the right baseline for a tiebreaking bucket, and after a defensive rebound by Schutte, Haisch picked up the loose ball on the offensive end and sank a short jumper in the paint for a 6-2 lead with 5:36 to go in the first quarter.
After Erwin's basket at the 5:52 mark, LCC led the rest of the game. In fact, the Bears led almost the entire game. Schutte opened the game with two free throws just 13 seconds in, and St. Patrick's tied it at the 6:31 spot on a layup by senior Dolan Branch.
Foul trouble began accumulating quickly for St. Patrick's, which put LCC in the single bonus with 4:46 left in the first quarter and in the double bonus — that is, two free-throw attempts on every Irish foul for the rest of the first half — with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
Schutte hit the first of two free throws with 4:46 left in the opening quarter, missed the second, but Evan Haisch snagged the rebound for an extra possession. Erwin then found Schutte open for a 3-pointer from the right elbow for a 10-2 lead. Haisch added a free throw for an 11-2 start which mirrored the Bears' outing on Thursday, when it led 22-4 against Paxton after a quarter.
LCC never pulled away to that degree. Erwin hit a runner in the lane that bounced off the back iron a couple of times before falling through after the halftime buzzer sounded for a 38-29 lead, and Cael Hartung hit a driving layup for a 51-41 lead late in the third quarter. But St. Patrick's answered with a Corby Condon 3-pointer with five seconds left to make it a seven-point game heading into the fourth.
The Bears then sealed off the upset bid when Schutte recorded assists on back-to-back possessions — inside to a wide-open Haisch and then a wide-open Hartung, both on the block, in a span of 32 seconds for a 63-49 lead that helped seal the win. LCC also hit 10 free throws in the fourth quarter alone.
LCC 20 18 13 14 — 65
NPSP 12 17 15 5 — 49
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (25-5): Evan Schmitt 0-2 5-6 5; Cael Hartung 2-3 2-6 6; Noah Schutte 8-16 9-13 28; Evan Haisch 3-5 2-3 9; Ty Erwin 3-6 6-10 12; Wilton Roberts 0-2 0-0 0; Austin Hall 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 17-36 25-40 65.
NORTH PLATTE ST. PATRICK'S (23-3): Jack Heiss 3-13 8-9 16; Corby Condon 2-7 1-3 6; Charles Aufdenkamp 0-1 1-3 1; Alex Davies 1-2 2-2 4; Dolan Branch 4-6 2-8 10; Joseph Heirigs 2-4 2-2 7; Logan O'Malley 2-4 0-0 5; Landon Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 16-27 49.