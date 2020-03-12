LINCOLN — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge looked every bit the part of a team on a mission while making a dominating yet history-making statement.
The fourth-seeded Bears scored 30 of the first 36 points in its first state-tournament game ever as a consolidated school, and LCC plastered fifth-seeded Paxton 75-47 in the Class D1 quarterfinals at Lincoln East High School.
It resulted in a milestone day for the Bears for the second-straight game.
This time, a father and son shared the honors. Senior Ty Erwin scored his 1,000th-career point in the second half, and coach Todd Erwin earned his 100th-career coaching victory.
“It's been crazy,” Ty Erwin said. “He's been my coach since third grade, and we've done everything together.”
“Crazy” was a word that both Erwins used in describing the coincidence that the two milestones happened in the same game. Yet at the same time, it was “cool,” the elder Erwin said.
“Crazy and cool, those are good words,” Todd Erwin said.
The younger Erwin's milestone came in a career in which he was never the Bears' primary scorer. His first three seasons were played alongside Izac Reifenrath, and this season, classmate Noah Schutte became the second player in nearly 50 years to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
“It takes a lot of mind to stay focused and know that you bring a lot to this team when you've got two kids who can score like crazy,” coach Erwin said. “For him to get that accomplishment — even though the wins are what we're after and what he's after, and playing with that group of guys — that's great. That is great.”
The younger Erwin's 12 points resulted in him being just one of three Bears to finish in double figures. Senior Noah Schutte — who last game — posted a game-high 20 points. Sophomore Evan Haisch connected on his first four 3-point attempts on his way to 17.
The first one of those long shots from Haisch was the spark for the offensive firestorm that LCC put on display.
Cael Hartung passed back to Haisch, who was close to the corner opposite the Paxton bench. He let go of a shot that appeared to be off the mark just a touch. That touch is just what the ball did to the backboard, and it reflected off the glass and in to break what was the only tie of the game.
Schutte cashed in a coast-to-coast layup moments later to force a Paxton timeout with LCC leading 7-2 just more than three minutes into the game.
About 1½ minutes later, Haisch snagged a long rebound off a missed free throw, and his pull-up 3 made it a 10-4 contest. Erwin then assisted Haisch's next two 3s, the second of which came in front of the Tigers' bench, and then Erwin drove through the lane on back-to-back possessions after turnovers for a 20-4 lead with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
Another turnover, Paxton's ninth of the first quarter, gave LCC another chance with the clock winding down. Erwin obliged, connecting on another driving layup for an 18-point lead at the end of one.
“We want to do that. Every team wants to do that,” coach Erwin said about the fast start. “With our press and the way we play, we really want to do that, because if we get up two, four or six (points), we can turn up the pressure even more.”
Evan Schmitt added a pair of 3s on back-to-back possessions, and Schutte's steal and layup made it 30-6 with more than six minutes until halftime. From there, the Bears led by at least 20 virtually the rest of the game, building it up to 30 midway through the fourth quarter.
Paxton 4 15 11 17 — 47
LCC 22 19 19 15 — 75
PAXTON (21-4): Keegan Schow 2; Caden Holm 3; Dayo Kennedy 16; Dane Storer 9; Davin Helmer 4; Grant Detmer 4; Blake Brewster 9.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (24-5): Evan Schmitt 6; Cael Hartung 6; Noah Schutte 20; Evan Haisch 17; Ty Erwin 12; Austin Hall 4; Wilton Roberts 2; Jake Rath 2; Lucas Rasmussen 3.