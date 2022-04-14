LCC brothers challenge each other in hurdles events

If you’re able to go to a track meet with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge participating, you’re bound to find two of its own among the top finishers in the boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles, sometimes even the top two.
They know each other better than most and have been pushing each other to reach a common goal.
Deagan and Daniel Puppe first got into hurdling three years ago, when the former made state as a freshman and qualified for the state meet.
“Just making it down there was a big step for me,” Deagan said.
Deagan, a senior, is now the defending state champion in the Class C 110 after winning the event last year by two-hundredths of a second.
Whether it’s practice or meets, Deagan and Daniel are competing against one another almost every day. That dynamic is something Daniel, a junior, said he feels pushes the both of them to be better.
“He’s out in front and I like to keep close behind him and keep pushing him to not let me beat him and then him being in front motivates me to try and catch him,” Daniel said. “It kind of just works out even.”
Such a dynamic also does wonders for the rest of the team.
“They really push each other, which therefore helps push the rest of our team, especially our boys who look up to these two guys,” coach Shannon Benson said. “I like the idea of those two being able to push against each other, let alone the rest of our teams, and it really motivates them to do well.”
It’s already paid off in a big way.
On April 4 at the Knox County invite, Deagan set the school record in the 110, finishing in 14.64 seconds. Daniel finished second and set a new personal record with 15.44.
The record Deagan broke was previously held by the boys’ father, Nick, who was a hurdler at Coleridge High School.
“There only might be two people more proud of that than himself, and that’s his brother and his dad,” Benson said. “It was a great day for everybody.”
The boys’ father has played a big role in helping to set their goals and achieve them. Last year for Deagan that was to make the 110 finals with Daniel looking to qualify for state. They’ve since checked those boxes.
Now they’re dreaming a little bigger.
“So this year, I’m supposed to win it and Dan’s supposed to make finals,” Deagan said. “It’s just little goals, and each of them are steps up from one another.”
It’s one thing to compete against one another at meets in and around Northeast Nebraska, but getting the chance to do so for all the marbles at Omaha Burke would carry a whole different meaning and motivation.
“It would probably make us run a better race,” Deagan said. “We’ll be more comfortable because we’ll have our best friend running right next to us.”
AREA’S BEST
Deagan is one of four defending area state champions looking to defend their crowns.
Battle Creek’s Landon Olson took first place in the Class C long jump at Burke. On Tuesday, he set a new personal best at the Boone Central invite with a mark of 23 feet, 1¼ inches.
The other two champions now hold the area records in the events they won last May.
Carson Noecker (Class C 3,200) holds a time of 9:22.19. The junior from Hartington Cedar Catholic also holds a significant lead in the 1,600, in which he finished second at state.
Carter Nelson (Class C high jump) tied the state class record and leads the area with 7-0. The sophomore from Ainsworth also holds the best discus throw (158-10) and the best pole vault (13-6). He even holds top eight times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Osmond’s 4x800-meter relay team is hoping to defend its Class D title. However, the Tigers are sixth in the standings for the event, which is led by Norfolk High.
The Panthers hold the fastest time in the 4x100 and are just 1.35 seconds shy of the area record.
Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger sits third in the 400-meter dash and leads area athletes in the 300 hurdles with 39.10. The mark is less than a second behind the area record holder, Jon Love, who clocked in at 38.20 for Norfolk Catholic in 2004.
Ahead of Ruskamp in the 400 are Sedjro Agoumba of Wayne and Alex Kuehn of Hartington Cedar Catholic, who are tied for first with a time of 51.95.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 ......................................................14.12
Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge...........................14.64
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...........................................14.80
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill.........................................................14.94
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce.....................................................15.10
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek.................................. ......15.40
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.............................15.44
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................15.60
Addison Croghan, Pierce......................................................15.65
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 ...................................................38.20
Beau Ruskamp,Wisner-Pilger..............................................39.10
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central..........................................42.16
Spencer Hille, Plainview........................................................42.25
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill.........................................................42.82
Alex Phelps, Wayne..................................................... ........42.93
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce....................................................42.96
Brant Benes, Boone Central.................................................43.03
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.............................43.14
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 .............................................10.30
Caid McCart, West Holt............................................ ...........10.97
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton.........................................................10.99
Brody Krusemark, Pender.....................................................10.99
Parker Borer,oone Central....................................................11.00
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.....................................................11.05
Lucas Ronnfeldt, BRLD................................................... ....11.06
Evan Willits, Pierce.................................................................11.10
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.............................................11.17
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015 .............................................21.30
Parker Borer, Boone Central.................................................22.40
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton..........................................................22.66
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.....................................................22.74
Evan Willits, Pierce................................................................22.78
Trevor Thomson, Summerland..............................................22.83
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne................................................ ...22.89
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF............. ..........22.90
Caid McCart, West Holt........................................................23.03
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne. ....................................................51.95
Alex Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic .......................51.95
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger...............................................52.03
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger...........................................52.26
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF........................52.40
Bodie True, Osmond.............................................................52.80
Jackson Waldo, Chambers/Wheeler Central........................53.00
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic............................................53.20
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 ..............................................1:55.50
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic.......... ..........2:02.85
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger.........................................2:04.75
Alex Christo, Boone Central..............................................2:04.82
Abraham Larson, Stanton.................................................2:05.01
Mason Hagan, North Central.............................................2:05.18
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton....................................................2:06.50
Titus Tillman, Battle Creek...............................................2:06.70
Cade Johnson, Wakefield..................................................2:06.87
1,600
Kyle Wyatt, Albion/Petersburg, 2000 .........................................4:20.97
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic ..................4:30.77
Abraham Larson, Stanton..................................................4:46.84
Grant Lander, Homer............................................... .........4:47.72
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton......................................................4:49.27
Addison Smith, Wausa......................................... ............4:49.97
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic.......................................4:53.57
Jack Lancaster, Valentine.................................................4:54.70
Harrison Dodds, Boone Central.........................................4:55.47
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022 .....................9:22.19
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic......................9:22.19
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic.....................................10:17.39
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth....................................................10:22.03
Grant Lander, Homer......................................................10:22.12
Brody Taylor, Ponca.........................................................10:29.62
Jesus Zavala, Wayne......................................................10:45.92
Addison Smith, Wausa...................................................10:46.21
Abraham Larson, Stanton................................................10:49.43
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994 .....................42.60
Norfolk...................................................................................43.95
(Jacob Bender, Kalen Krohn, Rowdy Bauer, Jacob Sanchez)
West Holt..............................................................................44.78
Stanton............................................. ......................44.90
Pierce............................................................. ........45.03
Battle Creek .........45.03
North Central .......................................................................45.17
Pierce (B)........ ....................................................................45.87
Ponca................ ................................................................46.00
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 ............3:23.30
Boone Central....................................................................3:34.26
(Alex Christo, Brant Benes, Parker Borer, Jackson Roberts)
Pierce...................................... .........................................3:34.86
Hartington Cedar Catholic...............................................3:36.96
Norfolk...............................................................................3:37.33
BRLD......................................... ......................................3:37.90
Wynot........................................... .....................................3:39.97
Hartington-Newcastle.......................................................3:40.30
West Holt...........................................................................3:40.56
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 .......................8:00.30
Norfolk.......................................... ...................................8:35.11
(Cole Uzzel, Isaac Ochoa, Wyatt Mead, Isaac Guenther)
Hartington Cedar Catholic ......8:46.00
Battle Creek................................... ..................................8:54.80
Ponca............................................... ................................8:58.01
Plainview............................................ .............................9:02.10
Osmond................................................. ........................9:05.30
BRLD.......................................................... .......................9:09.90
North Central.............................................. .................9:14.20
Discus
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 158-10
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic...............................................154-1
Hunter Carpenter, BRLD......................................................150-0
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton...................................................148-6
Carter Meier, Pierce.............................................................147-9
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 147-6
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk........................................................145-10
Matt Logue, Ponca...............................................................145-7
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
and Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988 62-10
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton.................................................53-3½
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic.......................... ..............51-5½
Barrett Wilke, Stanton.............................................................51-5
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig......................................................51-4
Matt Logue, Ponca..............................................................50-8½
Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle ........................49-9
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek ......................49-1¾
Ben Wilke, Stanton...................................... ..................48-10
High Jump
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022 and
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013.............................................................7-0
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth..........................................................7-0
Landon Olson, Battle Creek ...........................6-8
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD................................................... ......6-3
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central.............................................. ......6-2
Spencer Hille, Plainview.............................................................6-2
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.......................................6-1
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic ............................6-0
Roger Mieure, Battle Creek .........................6-0
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley.....................................................6-0
Spencer Hille, Plainview.............................................................6-0
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis.........................................6-0
Sean Coventry, O’Neill...............................................................6-0
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic.................................................6-0
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge.................................................6-0
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009.................................23-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek .....................23-1¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton....................................................22-5¾
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk.............................................................21-6
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce.........................................................21-11¾
Boden Obst, Battle Creek ......................21-3¾
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley...................................................20-11
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River.........................................20-8½
Spencer Hille, Plainview.........................................................20-6
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997 .................................................47-5½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce........................................................43-10½
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.................................................42-11¼
Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh......................................... ...........42-4½
Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle...... ........................42-1
Boden Obst, Battle Creek....................................................41-7¼
L.J. McNeill, Oakland-Craig....................................................41-6
Cade Hammer, Creighton....................................................41-5½
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer........................................41-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011............................................15-3
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton.................................................13-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................13-6
Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale..................................................13-0
Matthew Johnson, Creighton..................................................12-6
John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic..............................................12-6
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central.........................................12-6
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer..........................................12-0
Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic............................................12-0
Troy Reynolds, North Central...................................................12-0
Dylan Haase, Valentine..........................................................12-0
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer...........................................12-0
Noah Post, North Bend Central...............................................12-0
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be on these charts or corrections that need to be made, please email jmurphy@norfolkdailynews.com.